Politics
UK records zero Covid deaths for first days since last summer as scientists debate reopening
The UK has not reported any deaths linked to Covid-19 for the first day since the summer of last year.
o Deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the UK government.
This is the first time this has happened since July 30, 2020.
Meanwhile, scientists continue to debate whether the government should continue with the final steps of easing social restrictions later this month.
Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest that the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will have to be delayed.
Asked about the Prime Minister’s plans amid warnings about the spread of the Indian variant, a spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister has said on several occasions that we have not seen anything in the data, but we’ll keep looking at the data, we’ll keep looking at the latest scientific evidence as we move from June to June 21. “
The last count of the dead will feed the considerations of the ministers.
They will also consider that the announcement of zero deaths comes after a holiday weekend, so there may be a delay in communicating the figures.
The government said the total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 127,782.
But separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there are now 153,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Experts are divided over whether the final step in easing social restrictions is expected to take place on June 21, as cases of the new variant first identified in India have risen.
Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said many people are still vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, as he warned that “the idea that somehow on the other hand, the work is done is bad “.
Professor Finn, of the University of Bristol, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “There are still a lot of people who have neither had this virus … nor been vaccinated yet, and it is why we are in a vulnerable position right now. “
He told LBC that continuing to ease restrictions on June 21 “might be a bad decision.”
Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said a delay of a few weeks could have a significant impact on Britain’s battle against the pandemic and recommended that it be made clear to the public that it would be a temporary measure based on the surge in cases of the new variant.
“Even a month late could have a big impact on the end result,” Professor Gupta told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Pat Cullen, Acting Secretary General and Managing Director of the Royal College of Nursing, urged ministers to monitor the data, adding: “As the NHS begins the road to recovery, now is the time to take cautious action and not to take an uncontrolled leap to freedom. “
However, Robert Dingwall, professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University, said it was important to move forward with the June 21 easing from a societal perspective.
He told Times Radio: “Personally, I don’t see any case of delay … from a societal point of view, I think it’s really important to move forward on June 21 and I don’t really haven’t seen anything in the data that would lead me to doubt this as a proposition on the evidence to date. “
The government’s former chief science adviser said ministers needed more data before ministers could make a final decision.
“We have to substitute speculation for scientific data, it’s the truth, as everyone has said in the last few days, the situation is very delicately balanced with three sets of moving parts,” Professor Sir Mark Walport told BBC Breakfast.
“First, we have a new, more transmissible variant, of that there is no doubt, although we don’t know exactly how much more transmissible.
“Second, there has been a change in behavior following the easing of measures on May 17 and the effects will just start to be felt.
“Third, we have a very successful vaccination program, but with many people who still need both their second dose of vaccine and a vaccination from scratch.
“I am afraid that weeks before the Prime Minister has to make the difficult decision, it will be necessary to provide the data.”
Asked if the nation is at the foot of another wave, he added: “I hope not, but it is not impossible.”
It comes as Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that parts of Scotland would move to Scottish government coronavirus restrictions on Level 1 from Saturday, but much of the central belt, including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow, will be maintained at level 2.
The latest figures from the government scorecard show that nearly three-quarters of the adult population have received their first vaccine.
Data shows that 39.4 million people had their first dose while 25.7 million had their second, this equates to 74.9% of adults receiving their first vaccine and 48.9% had both vaccines.
And by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, there had been 3,165 more laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK.
It comes as new data from the Bureau of National Statistics shows a sharp increase in health spending due to the pandemic.
The ONS said current healthcare spending in 2020 is estimated at $ 269 billion, a 20% cash increase from 2019 – the biggest increase on record since 1997.
The share of GDP allocated to health care increased to around 12.8% in 2020, from 10.2% in 2019.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The unprecedented effects of the pandemic have seen healthcare spending increase at a rate never seen in modern times.”
Meanwhile, schools could stay open an additional half an hour each day as part of a $ 15 billion plan to help students catch up, after seeing their learning disrupted by coronavirus shutdowns, according to the Times.
And the European Medicines Agency announced that there will be additional manufacturing capacity for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after approving additional manufacturing and filling lines at Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs. , in Belgium.
Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the vaccination program rollout and the Ireland coronavirus case rate
