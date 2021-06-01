RTS DEEPFAKE DONALD TRUMP VIDEOS WON AT PROMAX EUROPE RT Press releases





MOSCOW, JUNE 1, 2021 – RT won two gold and five silver at this year’s Promax Europe Awards with its promotions using deepfake videos from world leaders, a reel of ‘propaganda’ for the 15th anniversary of the channel, as well as projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary. anniversary of the end of World War II.

RT’s video using deepfake technology, They’re Crazy about Us, won the Best Use of Technology category. It presents a humorous take on what the world’s leading politicians might discuss with their psychotherapists as Russian RT prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary on air. The personalities who confide secrets to their therapists are Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

Another deepfake video, this one scheduled for the 2020 US presidential election, won the silver medal in the Long Promotional Content category. This promo playfully speculates on what Donald Trump’s work in the world-famous Russian news network could look like in the event he loses the election.

The Green Menace video, which taught viewers how to protect themselves from RT’s influence, won the silver medal in the Special Event Spot category. This short black and white clip was shot using 16mm film and was inspired by old American instructional films that taught American citizens about civil defense during the Cold War; it was made to celebrate 15 years of RT’s international broadcast and the network’s success during that time.

Gold and Silver in the Social Media Campaign category for a channel were won by RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War and WWII, #VictoryPages and “ The Endless Letter ”, respectively. In addition, “ The Endless Letter, ” featuring a series of missives sent from the front lines during the war and accompanying illustrations produced by professional graphic designers and art students, won the Silver Medal in the Best use of social media category for a channel or brand.

RT’s project “War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation” received a silver medal in the Best Use of Technology category. The project presents a series of wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists.

The projects’ The Endless Letter ‘and’ War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation ‘are part of RT’s large-scale social media campaign #VictoryPages, which tells the story of the Great Patriotic War and WWII through five major new media and digital arts platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube. It has already been recognized at the D&AD Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Lovie Awards, Red Dot, Digiday, Drum Awards for online media, ADC Awards and other international competitions.

Promax Europe Awards is a premier international event which aims to honor achievements in the fields of promotion, marketing and design. RT’s creative projects have won several Promax awards over the years. Among them: a promotion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup featuring famous football coach José Mourinho and prominent Russian athletes and ballet dancers; promotions for the historic multiplatform project # Romanovs100, the channel’s Never Giving Up promotion featuring members of the Russian Paralympic team, RT’s 10th anniversary promotions and network promotion for the Day’s 70th anniversary celebration of Victory.

