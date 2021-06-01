Authorities take action against violation of coronavirus protocols





Photo: File: Three freight transport offices and a store were sealed in the garden district of the city, three transport offices in Lyari were fined 30,000 rupees, one restaurant was sealed, three people were fined for not wearing a face mask in the city’s Aram Bagh, while an optical store was also sealed off.

KARACHI: Following orders from the Sindh government, authorities on Tuesday took action against the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP) violation in several areas of Karachi.

According to a statement released by the Karachi administration, three freight transport offices have been sealed in the Garden district of the city, while a store has also been banned from operating due to the violation of COVID-protocols. 19.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on three transport bureaus in Lyari, while one restaurant was sealed in breach of government-mandated SOPs.

Authorities said they fined three people for not wearing face masks in Aram Bagh town, while an optical store was also sealed.

According to the district administration, authorities also sealed six stores for violating Defense Housing Authority (DHA) SOPs.

Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday May 31 approved Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shahs’ request to expand coronavirus restrictions in the province, according to a report released by Dawn.

The National Coordinating Committee (NCC) meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.

Addressing the NCC meeting, CM Murad said that despite markets closing at 6 p.m. and restricting people to their homes, with few exceptions, the COVID-19 positivity ratio has climbed to more by 10%.

The report, citing anonymous sources, said the prime minister authorized the chief minister to take the necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.

The provinces are independent in making their own decisions regarding COVID-19 and Sindh can extend the lockdown restrictions for an additional week if it deems it appropriate, the prime minister reportedly told CM Murad.

The report added that the chief minister asked the prime minister about the Sindh government extending the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sindh government last month extended the lockdown restrictions by two weeks as COVID-19 cases increased after the Eid holiday.

