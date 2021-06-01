The absolute mistake at the heart of the Republicans’ “electoral security” push





Texas Republicans have a simple reason for the big changes they have proposed to tighten the rules on who can vote when and how: it’s the only way to tackle rampant voter fraud.

“We want the elections to be safe and accessible,” Senator Bryan Hughes, one of the main sponsors of the legislation, told the Texas Tribune.

But here’s the thing: it’s a solution looking for a problem.

Because no matter what Hughes or former President Donald Trump says, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in modern American elections. Like, none.

Let’s start with the 2020 election, one that Trump repeatedly tried to undermine by insisting it was fraudulent.

Here is Trump administration attorney general Bill Barr at the end of last year: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have had a different outcome in an election.”

The man who succeeded Barr in the post – Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen – said the same during testimony to Congress in May: Election fraud on a scale sufficient to change the election result of 2020 ”.

Trump and his legal team have filed dozens of cases – in state and federal courts – alleging widespread electoral fraud. They did not achieve any significant victory. The Supreme Court has rejected an action to overturn Pennsylvania’s results and a broader effort led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to overturn votes in several key states that opted for Biden.

Recounts and audits in various states confirmed the original results. There is simply no “there”.

And 2020 is not an anomaly!

Consider the following:

* According to a database of all types of electoral fraud, there have been 491 cases of absent ballot fraud since 2000, which is an absolutely paltry figure considering the number of elections and the number of votes expressed during this period.

* A study by Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School, followed the US elections from 2000 to 2014 looking for electoral fraud or, as he put it, “specific and credible allegations that someone one would have pretended to be someone else at the polls “. Levitt found 31 examples of fraud in over a billion instances.

* A five-year study on electoral fraud commissioned by President George W. Bush found, as the New York Times wrote at the time, “virtually no evidence of an organized effort to distort federal elections.”

* In the 2016 presidential election, there were a total of four documented cases of voter fraud out of more than 135 million votes cast, according to the Washington Post’s Philip Bump.

Against all of this evidence and data, there isn’t much other than Trump’s wild accusations and the occasional anecdotal story of how a guy twice voted for Trump.

There is an important point to make here: an isolated incident where someone votes twice (or tries to do so) is NOT widespread electoral fraud. He is a person who acts irresponsibly. What is alleged by Trump and his supporters is that there was a conspiracy in several states to steal the election, pouring out tens of thousands of votes at the last minute to hand the election over to Joe Biden. And there is simply no evidence that this is happening. Nothing. (Side note: You’d think if the plot was as widespread as Trump claims, a word might have escaped, right?)

So why are Republicans across the country – 14 states passed nearly two dozen laws to restrict voting access – are pushing so hard on this issue if not to address the non-existent problem of voter fraud generalized?

The answer seems obvious: Ballot changes over the past decade or so – and, in particular, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 16 months – have produced massive voter turnout. In 2020, 67% of eligible voters said they had voted, a 5% increase (17 million more votes) from the previous four years. (The turnout in 2020 was the highest in over a century.)

And Republican leaders have recognized that more voters voting is bad for them. In 2019, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the idea of ​​making Election Day a public holiday as a “takeover” by Democrats. In March 2020, Trump told Fox & Friends this: “They had voting levels, that if you ever accepted it, you would never have an elected Republican in this country ever again.”

So here is. When people tell you who they are and what they do, believe them – the first time.

