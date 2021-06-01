China needs a voice that matches its national strength and international status: Xi

Microphone photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China must “develop a voice in international discourse that matches China’s national strength and international status,” as key Chinese leaders held a group study session on Monday. on strengthening China’s international communication capacity, with experts claiming that China does not remain silent amid a war of stigma and propaganda launched by the United States and its allies, and China has the confidence to shape a “more reliable, admirable and respectable image”.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed the improvement in the country’s ability to engage in international communication in order to present a true multidimensional and panoramic view of China.

Xi made the remarks on Monday during his address at the group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Zhang Weiwei, director of the Chinese Institute at Fudan University in Shanghai, gave a presentation at the group study session on the topic and gave advice for relevant work. Politburo leaders listened attentively to the presentation and discussed the matter, Xinhua reported.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a drastic change in the fields of public opinion inside and outside of China, as the Chinese are more confident in their own political system and governance while the West is are increasingly pessimistic and worried, and more hostile against China as they have seen. their political system has many serious flaws and their moral image is collapsing.

Zhang, who also served as an English interpreter for former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and who is an academic who has traveled to more than 100 countries for research, focusing on long-term Chinese studies, told the Global Times that “When China succeeds in controlling the epidemic situation and making enormous contributions to strengthening the global fight against the pandemic, the West’s poor performance and selfish decision-making appear very embarrassing by comparison, “and the facts have shown that Western liberal discourse can no longer prevail in the East or the West, and more and more people have realized the trend.

Chinese and Western narrative powers are currently going through “a period of transition,” said Zhang.

Why is China’s voice still weak?

During the group study session, Xi stressed the need to have a deep understanding of the importance and necessity of improving the country’s international communication and developing a voice in the international discourse that corresponds to China’s national strength and international status.

Although China’s influence on international discourse has improved since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the country is facing new situations and tasks, he said.

Xi insisted on increased efforts to build China’s narrative and narrative, interpreting China’s practices through its own theories.

Xi’s remarks show that China is developing a high-level conception of building its own narrative and would encourage more people in society to take part in communicating with the outside world, Steven said. Dong, professor and dean of the School of Government and Public Affairs. under the China University of Communication, noting that new institutions or mechanisms may be created to promote the work.

Analysts said that due to the Chinese nation’s cultural tradition of humility, China is not a country that likes to promote itself to other nations, and it does not like to play with others and prefers treat others with kindness. This is one of the main reasons why China’s voice in the West-dominated world public opinion arena has yet to match its national strength and influence.

“Our nation believes that as long as the job is done right, words would be useless, and then sincere compliments from others will automatically emerge,” said Zheng Ruolin, a Chinese media professional and France-based European studies expert.

China is not interested in becoming a hegemony, so it does not have a clear plan to form a media hegemony to compete with the West, and it believed as long as China keeps a low profile and is peaceful, and has a win-win cooperation with the West, then the West will be friends with China, but the facts prove that this kind of thinking was naive, Zheng said.

The growing hostility of the United States against China in recent years proves that the United States and its allies do not care about China’s intention, but only care about China’s capacity, experts said. Chinese.

A Beijing-based international relations expert who requested anonymity said: “It is easy for China to immediately repair Sino-US relations. As long as China announces that it is abandoning 5G technology, space exploration , all the advanced weapons and economic development, all the struggles between China and the United States would disappear. Staying weak and obeying and accepting Western narrative hegemony in the international arena of public opinion is the key for a country not West to maintain friendly ties with the United States. It is never a question of democracy and freedom; it is a question of strength and autonomy. “

The Chinese Foreign Ministry is holding a press conference on October 9, 2019. Photo: VCG

Western hegemony in discourse

When the United States and its allies realized they couldn’t intimidate China into subjugating it with trade war and military pressure, and failed to compete with China in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, they have chosen the battleground of public opinion, where they still have clear advantages due to the West’s long-standing media hegemony, Chinese experts said.

Although the Chinese people, the media and diplomats always pay for efforts to introduce the truth and refute the lies, their voices are barely heard since the West controls almost all major international media platforms, and this is how it works. media hegemony when the West wants to crack. down on its competition, Zheng said.

The West is using its hegemonic advantage in the public opinion battlefield to launch stigma against China and forge a negative narrative about China. This damaged the environment of external public opinion for China’s development. So, to achieve national rejuvenation, China must solve this problem, experts said.

Xi said multilateralism should be promoted while unilateralism and hegemony should be opposed to guide the international community to jointly shape a more just and equitable international order and forge a new kind of international relations.

Friendly voices towards China are no longer welcome among Western social media and mainstream media as anti-Chinese sentiment is becoming “politically correct” in the West, Zheng said, but luckily Western countries, in terms of population, may not represent the majority. of the world.

“Among third world countries, China’s image is much more positive, and political elites and people in many countries in regions like Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are defending or support China’s position and image on the international stage. This is an optimistic trend for China, ”Zheng said.

It is impossible for China to convince every country and make all western countries friendly, but it is possible for China to win the support of the majority of the international community, so there is no need to focus only on Western mainstream media opinion, but to pay more. pay attention to public opinion in the third world, some Chinese analysts have said.

Chinese and foreign journalists work at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 4, 2020. File photo: VCG

China’s image in the future

Xi called for using new concepts, fields and expressions to better tell the stories of China and the spiritual force behind those stories.

Regarding the CCP’s publicity, Xi called for redoubling efforts to help the foreign public understand that what the Party is pursuing is nothing but the welfare of the Chinese people.

Xi also highlighted the efforts to bring Chinese culture abroad and strive to mold a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China.

However, China’s growing confidence and steadfast stance to defend its interests on international occasions has been described by some Western media as “wolf war diplomacy”, as they felt that China was increasingly aggressive and asserted towards the West.

“We have to get the West used to this” as Chinese diplomacy becomes more confident and firmer, and “we have to make rules for the Americans” to let them know what will happen if they are not respectful, a Zhang said, noting that in order to talk to arrogant and ignorant people, “we have to be honest or they don’t understand.”

Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, said, “Some people are afraid to offend the West. They dare not criticize the West even when the West makes mistakes. Why can’t he? that the United States be criticized? “

China, as the only and largest developing country among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, speaks not only for itself but also for the 80% of the world’s population who originate from developing countries. development, “so if China is silent when the West makes mistakes, who else could speak out?” Jin noted.

Besides the firm rebuttals of rumors and slanders against China, China’s narratives for international communication would be diverse and flexible, Dong said, adding that China’s future international image would be respectable and gentle, not squeaky or arrogant.