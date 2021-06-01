Pakistan Plebiscite Colic – Northlines





Pakistan Plebiscite Colic

Lieutenant Gen Prakash Katoch

Since the Pakistani-sponsored invasion of India by Britain in Post-Partition J&K, Pakistan has suffered from the chronic case of plebiscite colic. Even their mentor, China, has not been able to find a cure despite experiences with concoctions of bats, mice, cockroaches, lizards and reptiles. Periodically, these colic becomes acute in some Pakistanis, leading to irrational rants and outbursts. A recent victim is General Tariq Khan who had retired as Inspector General of the Frontier Corps overseeing the massacres in southern Waziristan. A fervent admirer of radical Islamist Hamid Gul, Tariq Khan is said to always be in contact with him through occult practices which in turn explain the hallucinations in which he remains.

Tariq Khan recently wrote a long story calling the Kashmir question the longest unresolved issue in United Nations history. He cited the UN resolutions in No. 47, of which he says the most important relate to the plebiscite. He also writes that the matter is further validated by the Simla Accord, in which it is clearly stated that the resolution of the Kashmir conflict, once resolved, will not prejudice existing UN resolutions.

The Pakistani military is well aware that when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, better known as Zulfi, arrived in Simla in 1972, he was on his knees for somehow securing the release of 93,000 prisoners from Pakistani War (PsOW) who had surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces. in former East Pakistan. This was the highest number of PsOWs taken by a country after WWII. But when told the deal should include the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), Zulfi pleaded that his government would fall and be executed if it was put in writing. He gave verbal assurance that he would work on it when he returned, but later reneged on that promise which is typical of the Pakistani genre.

Tariq Khans says the Simla Accord clearly states that resolving the Kashmir conflict, once resolved, will not prejudice existing UN resolutions is concocted and a blatant lie. Most fiction writers like Tariq Khan hope that none of the readers will have the time or inclination to read the text of the Simla Accord of July 2, 1972, or none at all. Nowhere in the Simla Accord is there any mention of the UN resolutions Tariq Khan speaks of. Tariq in literal translation means date in English, but this Tariq (Tariq Khan) seems quite outdated in his knowledge of history and how events have manifested since 1947.

The Simla Accord declares categorically: that the two countries are determined to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. I wonder if Tariq Khan understands the meaning of bilateral? For him, this means no external mediation, including the UN. And this is why India had even refused the offers of Donald Trump while he was President of the United States to arbitrate on the issue.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir had the temerity to say that Pakistan had a duty to raise the J&K issue more strongly at the UN. There is speculation that Bozkir is unaware of the Simla Accord or his brain has accidentally been dislocated elsewhere. However, there is a third explanation which is the most plausible. If Bozkir was not a Turkish Islamic radical, he would have been kicked out of his current post long ago by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who dreams of reviving the old Ottoman Empire with himself as Caliph. The radical Turkey-Pakistan link is well known, and Pakistan would have had no problem buying Bozkir, in the same way that China helped install Tedros AdhanomGhebreyesus of a radical Ethiopian party as the organization’s chief executive. World Health Organization (WHO), which is now helping China avoid blame for bombarding the world with the Wuhan virus.

Bozkirs’ remarks took place during a joint press conference in Islamabad with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Quereshi is another radical who was previously part of the Musharrafs cabinet. Imran Khan and Qureshi do not lose the opportunity to raise the Kashmir issue either. Perhaps the evening reception for Bozkir was chaired by Imran Khan, with Tarq Khan invited among the guests.

Regarding the plebiscite colic, this issue was also raised on the Pakistani side during a conference under the aegis of the Afghan government immediately after the Afghanistan-India-Pakistan trilogue held in Kabul in 2010. L Pakistani speaker played the same game as Tariq Khan; that India had failed to abide by the United Nations resolution to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir; confident that no one would have read the said UN resolution. But he was stunned when the Indian side responded that the same UN resolution had categorically stated that Pakistan must withdraw all its security forces from the POK before a plebiscite could take place, and Pakistan, instead of withdrawing its security forces, strengthened its forces.

The plebiscite issue was killed by Pakistan anyway years ago when it changed the demographics of POK by settling the plains population in these areas in the same way that China settled millions of Han Chinese in the United States. Tibet to reduce the percentage of Tibetan population in the region. Pakistan has gone further by moving terrorist training camps to predominantly Shiite Gilgit-Pakistan, bringing the Shia population from 70% to less than 50%. Tariq Khan was probably focusing on mastering Mandarin and perhaps ignoring all of it.

Many would not know that Musharraf had in fact organized a plebiscite on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) which was funded by Saifal-Islam Muammar Gaddafi, second son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The plebiscite was organized by the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), UK in collaboration with Kings College in 2009-2010. The published result revealed that 98% of people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) do not wish to be part of Pakistan and 50% of people in POK do not wish to stay in Pakistan. It came as a shock to Musharraf & Co as this result was despite all the forced demographic changes brought to POK, the radicalization effort by J&K and the Pakistani nationals that have spread to India.

Nevertheless, the plebiscite colic will continue to attack Pakistan, as would be the Kashmir question in the likes of Imran Khan, Tariq Khan and Quereshi transmitting the disease to their offspring before joining Hamid Gul or until the time. of the independent nations of Balochistan, Sindhu Deshand. Pashtunistan is forming.

