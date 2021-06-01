Trump reportedly told people he would be ‘reinstated’ by August





After former President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to express support for a coup in the United States, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reports that Trump himself claimed baseless that he would be back in the White House this year.

Haberman tweeted on Tuesday, in response to reporting on Flynn’s comments on a U.S. coup, that Trump “has told a number of people he is in contact with that he expects to be. reinstated by August “confirming in a subsequent tweet that she means reinstated as president.

“No, that’s not how it works,” Haberman added, “but just sharing the information.”

The report comes after Flynn, at a QAnon conference this weekend, was asked why there couldn’t be a coup in both the United States and Myanmar, and he said: “No reason. , I mean, it should happen. ” He later claimed that he had been misquoted and said that there was “NO reason for a coup in America, and I have not and have never called for action by this genre.”

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, however, noted that for months, “talks about a coup in Burma in the United States have been popular among some Trump supporters” who falsely claim he won. the 2020 presidential election. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has also baselessly asserted that the Supreme Court will overturn the election results and that Trump “will return to power in August.”

Haberman notes that Trump pushing these baseless conspiracy theories on a return to power did not “happen in a vacuum,” but instead “occurred as he faced the possibility of a charge”.

