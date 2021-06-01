Ban PETA, Amul vice president urges PM, alleging conspiracy





Three days after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suggested that Amul capitalize on what he called the Indies and, in fact, preparing the whole world for vegan milk and food, vice Amul chairman Valamji Humbal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the An NGO said it was trying to ruin the livelihoods of 10 million people by tarnishing the image of India’s dairy sector. The dairy sector is a major contributor to India’s GDP, but the GDP can be negatively affected by the disinformation disseminated by opportunistic elements like this NGO. Organizations like this are part of the conspiracy to put India’s milk producers out of work, Humbal said in a statement Tuesday. To ensure that these organizations cease their activities in India, milk producers in Gujarat urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the necessary steps to ban organizations that engage in reprehensible activities of tarnishing the image of the dairy industry by a disinformation campaign and then harm them. by encouraging factories of multinational companies producing synthetic milk, he added. The move comes three days after the global animal rights NGO urged Amul, India’s largest dairy organization, to use its position to tap the milk and plant-based food market. Humbal insisted that 10 crore Indians do no cruelty to their dairy animals. Indian culture positions cattle as part of their family and raises them as part of the family. Therefore, the issue of cruelty does not arise at all… This whole episode is a campaign of disinformation and an attempt to break up the Indian dairy industry, which is self-sufficient and thus saves the country from the trouble of importing milk. and dairy products, and make 10 million people who rely on them unemployed. The move appears to have been prompted by various foreign companies, said Humbal, also president of Sarhad Dairy, a union member of the Gujarat Milk Marketing Cooperative Federation (GCMMF). GCMMF markets dairy products under the Amul brand. We urge around 40 lakh dairy farmers associated with Amul and around 15 lakh others to write to the prime minister to demand a ban on PETA. We will do the same at our levels as well, he added. Reacting to Humbal, PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate in a statement released Tuesday evening said: “Amul has proven to be a bully, unable to appreciate the public’s concern for animals, and a company that apparently cannot change despite changing consumer trends. But no amount of bullying will change the fact: eating vegan is taking the world by storm ”. He added that consumers opted for plant-based milks and vegan foods because “they can’t stand cruelty as male calves are routinely abandoned or killed because they can’t produce milk, want to be healthier and worry. the contribution of dairies to greenhouse gases and water. waste and other environmental problems. “ “India is a nation of animal lovers, and now we can be a world leader in compassionate vegan foods too,” the statement said.

