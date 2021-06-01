Keir Starmer: I would run over Boris Johnson on the football pitch

Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will be kicked out of the House of Commons if he takes his personality off the football pitch in Parliament.

In an extensive interview with Piers Morgan, the Labor leader spoke of his childhood, the death of his mother and his strained relationship with his father.

And he promised: I will be different with my children.

But politically, he said now was a turning point for him personally and for his party.

Journalist Mr Morgan told Sir Keir, in an episode of Life Stories which airs Tuesday, that his friends described him as loud and talkative and that he was a guy who plays football every Sunday and hits seven. people’s bells, slapping his chest like hes Patrick Vieira.

But Sir Keir said: There is a big difference between the forensic lawyer and Keir on the football field. If I were Keir on the football field, I think I would be rejected by the President. So we have to be careful how far we go.

He said: Let me out, let me take off the mask, because we have lived in restrictions.

As we come out of it, it allows space to open up, pandemic allows political space to open up, restrictions allow me to open up.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer holds back tears as he recalls the moment his father called to tell him his mother ‘wasn’t going to make it’ in an in-depth interview for Piers Morgan Life Stories ITVhttps://t.co/v5My9tJsZr pic.twitter.com/G7Hzxpya7N ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 1, 2021

When asked what he would say to Boris Johnson right now, he replied: Move on, are coming.

But when asked what he would say to the Prime Minister on the football pitch, he replied: I would probably knock him down.

Regarding the prospects for Labor, Sir Keir said: I am not going to pretend that the last few weeks have been easy, but there is enormous emotion going through the Labor Party, and we lost at Hartlepool, we lost badly.

But when you want to win, it hurts to lose. There is emotion there.

He said his top three priorities were first-class education for every child. Second thing, to ensure that our economy deals with insecurity and inequalities. A third thing is to bring real dignity to old age.

He added: The biggest change we need to make is a Labor Party that stops looking at itself and looks at the electorate, the voters.

And he has already said he takes pride in his work to get rid of the party’s anti-Semitism.

We had to make changes, so on things like anti-Semitism, it was really important for me and for the party, I think, for the country, that we deal with anti-Semitism, he said.

We started to do it, took some really, really important steps. Turned the party.

During the interview, Sir Keir declined to say whether he had ever taken drugs, although Mr Morgan asked him on several occasions.

I spent my days in college at the library, he said.

But asked if he really spent all his time studying, he replied: No, we had a great time. We had a great time. We went to bars, we went to concerts. We worked hard, we played hard.

In his personal life, Sir Keir said it was one of his big regrets that his mother couldn’t see him elected as a Member of Parliament.

Sir Keirs’ mother Josephine died just two weeks before her election to Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, and he described the difficulty she faced living with Stills disease, an incurable autoimmune disease .

It’s a disease that attacks your joints, Sir Keir said.

For some people, it comes and goes. For mom, it came and it came and it came back.

The illness meant she spent many years in and out of the hospital and in 2015 Sir Keir said: You have to understand, she was so sick at the time.

It was the stage in his life when the shed had his leg amputated. She couldn’t really move. She couldn’t use her hands, she had to be fed, she couldn’t speak, couldn’t communicate.

And I wish she was there, but she was in a terrible condition then, a terrible, terrible place.

One of my biggest regrets is that our children never knew her because when they were born she was unable to move, speak or be who she was. And she was broken at the time.

Speaking through tears, Sir Keir said he didn’t have a chance to say everything he wanted to say to his mother before she died. When asked what he would have liked to say to him, he replied: I love you.

And he said his father Rodney lived but did not recover from his death, and lived in an outhouse on the family property, where they had both remained in his later years.

After his death, my father retired to this outhouse, where he slept there and put all of the family’s personal belongings.

He had my mother’s wedding ring next to him on his bed, and his pictures of my mother, like a sanctuary of sorts, almost. But something had come out for him.

Losing my mother he fell ill. He had cuts to his legs, then there was blood poisoning, and he got worse and slightly delusional, and we had to take him to the hospital, and during that time he stopped trying to fight and tragically died in hospital.

Sir Keir described his father as having a real difficulty expressing his emotions and said he only told him once he was proud, after passing his 11+ exams.

Growing up, there was a distance, he says. And what I learned from my father is obviously a sense of duty, a strong sense of pride and dignity at work.

He added: I will be different with my children.