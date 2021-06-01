Enter Ram Gopal Varma’s office, where rooms are named after Donald Trump and Dawood Ibrahim | Entertainment News





Ram Gopal Varma’s office space in Hyderabad, called Company, is a reflection of his personality. The filmmaker in an interview in 2017 spoke about some of the creative influences that influenced the design of the office.

Each room, for example, is named after a famous person – from Donald Trump to Dawood Ibrahim, from Ayn Rand to Tughlaq. The facade of the building is decorated with large statues of guns, girls and cars. “Non-believers will be fired,” the door read.

“The look of my office is a reflection of my personality, which is obviously reflected in my films too. The huge gun and the brass statue of a woman outside, signify my overriding fascination with power and beautiful women, the filmmaker told Deccan Chronicle in a 2017 interview, which said the desk cost 15 crore. He added, “I wanted every part of the exterior, as well as every nook and cranny to reflect a attitude Anyone who comes to my office should already know what kind of person I am, before they even meet me.

A look at Ram Gopal Varma’s desk from the outside. A look at the conference area in Ram Gopal Varma’s office. Ram Gopal Varma shows Amitabh Bachchan around his office. A look at the notice in front of the RGV office.

One of the rooms in the office is named after actor Urmila Matondkar, with whom the filmmaker has worked in several films, such as Rangeela, Bhoot and Satya. In a recent tweet, RGV posted a photo of Urmila and wrote: “Couldn’t handle her new super celebrity after RANGEELA, a blushing @UrmilaMatondkar caught on SATYA’s Baara Chawl location.”

However, earlier this year RGV said it had moved its office to Goa. He told a major daily: “Goa is best suited for the type of projects I am looking at. My office is no longer in Mumbai. I was in Hyderabad for much of the lockdown, but left Mumbai. in recent years. months. “

