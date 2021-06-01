Presidents’ words matter – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Wed 2 June 2021





Editorial

KPK, roman-baswedan, civic education, test, civil servants, move, Joko-Widodo, Susilo-Bambang-Yudhoyono

It has been more than two weeks since President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo issued a statement regarding the future employment status of 75 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), including several senior investigators who are now about to lose their job. These KPK staff are at risk of dismissal after failing a civics exam required to change their status to civil servants. We now have more reason to believe that these KPK officers are likely to lose their jobs and that the words of a sitting president will mean nothing. Many see the test as nothing more than a ploy to deport these people, including top KPK investigators Novel Baswedan and Sujanarko, who are known to have dealt with important corruption cases and rounded up the country’s top politicians. Antigraft activists also believe the test and its subsequent recommendation was just a plot by outside parties to emasculate the KPK and make it ineffective in the fight against corruption. We’ve seen this game before. In fact, there have been too many episodes in the series, with the so-called “Gecko vs. Crocodile” conflict being the most prominent. The only difference then was that the president’s words mattered. In 2009, the national police arrested KPK deputy chiefs Bibid Samad Riyanto and Chandra Hamzah after KPK investigators wiretapped senior police official Comr. Gen. Susno Duadji. In response to the public outcry that followed, then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono publicly called for the impasse to be amicably resolved. Yudhoyono also took steps to set up an eight-member commission to find a solution to the KPK-police standoff. President Jokowi issued a statement calling for the reinstatement of the 75 investigators, but he did not take concrete steps to save KPK personnel. At the Cabinet level, there has been no discussion of resource mobilization to defend these investigators and the anti-graft body in general. This is all the more disappointing given that the President is in his second term, a period which should allow him to take bold steps without having to reflect on his prospects for re-election. The second term should be the time for a sitting president to take big and bold initiatives, something future historians will remember. And with three years remaining in his administration, it’s too early to tell that the president is a lame duck whose influence is dwindling by the day. So, Mr President, now is the time to prove your critics wrong.







