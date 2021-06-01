CBSE Council Class 12 exams overturned decision in ‘interest’ of students, says PM Modi

Class 12 CBSE exams will not take place this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday. CBSE will take steps to compile the results of students in class 12 according to well-defined objective criteria within a limited time frame. Officials have also decided that, like last year, in case some students wish to take the exams, such an option will be offered to them by the CBSE, as the situation becomes favorable.
“The decision was made in the best interests of the students,” he said, adding that the health and safety of the students is “of the utmost importance and that there would be no compromise on this. aspect”.
The Indian government has decided to cancel the XII CBSE class council exams. After extensive consultation, we made a decision that is favorable to students, a decision that protects the health as well as the future of our young people. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021
“The Indian government has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board of Trustees exams. After extensive consultation, we have made a decision in favor of the students, a decision that protects the health as well as the future of our young people. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement. A declaration.
The Prime Minister earlier chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class Council 12 exams. The decision was taken after officials made a detailed presentation of the broad and broad consultation that has taken place so far and the views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.
Also Read: PM Modi To Chair Class 12 CBSE Board Exams Meeting
“Given the uncertain conditions due to Covid and comments received from various stakeholders, it was decided that the class council exams 12 would not take place this year,” said a statement from the PMO.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the Covid-19 had affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations administration had caused immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be terminated.
Prime Minister Modi also said the Covid situation was a dynamic one. Even though the numbers are going down and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have always opted for solitary confinement. “Students shouldn’t have to take exams in such a stressful situation,” he said.
He also said that all stakeholders need to be sensitive to students. PM Modi called on officials to ensure results are prepared according to well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner. He said a decision favorable to the students was taken after consulting all stakeholders from across India.
Prime Minister Modi previously held a high-level meeting on May 21, which was attended by ministers and officials. Subsequently, a meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was held on May 23. Various options for conducting CBSE exams were discussed during the meetings.
Today’s meeting also brought together the Interior Minister, the Ministries of Defense, Finance, Trade, Information and Broadcasting, Oil and Development of Women and the child, the principal secretary of the Prime Minister, the cabinet secretary and the secretaries of the departments of school and higher education and other officials.
To read also: major decision on CBSE class 12 exams today probably