Outcry over Austria’s ‘map of Islam’ showing names and locations of mosques





A map of Islam showing the location of mosques and Muslim organizations in Austria sparked an uproar in the country and condemnation from the Council of Europe. The interactive map was unveiled by Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab last week, with the names and locations of more than 600 mosques and Islamic associations. The project alarmed many Austrian Muslims, led to disagreements within the country’s governing coalition and drew criticism from Turkey. It comes amid reports of an increase in physical and verbal attacks against Muslims following an extremist rampage that left four people dead in Vienna last November. On Monday, the Council of Europe, a human rights organization separate from the EU, said the project was going over the mark. Many Muslims perceive the form and timing of the publication to be extremely discriminatory, the council said. They feel stigmatized and threatened in their safety by the publication of addresses and other details. Austria’s map of Islam should therefore be withdrawn in its current form. “ The map was developed in collaboration with the University of Vienna and the Documentation Center for Political Islam. Muslims in Austria said they could not imagine a similar map being made for Christianity or Judaism. Ms Raab, a member of the center-right OeVP party, defended the controversial project, insisting that it was not intended to suspect Muslims in general. The aim was to fight political ideologies, not religion, she said. But there has been criticism from OeVP coalition partners, the Greens, who said they had not been consulted on the matter. The project mixes Muslims and Islamists and runs counter to what integration policy should look like, said Greens for Integration spokesperson Faika El-Nagashi. A policeman at the site of a raid in Austria last November. AFP

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government continues with a package of counterterrorism measures following the November attack. The measures include the creation of a new criminal offense in Austria called a religiously motivated extremist association. In the raids that followed the attack, prosecutors said more than 70 people were under investigation for suspected ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Mr Kurz has often criticized what he calls political Islam, and conservative politicians have raised fears of the emergence of parallel societies in cities like Vienna. A report released earlier this year said that a governing body overseeing Sunni Muslim affairs in Austria had long been under suspected Islamist influence. Prominent members of the group were of Turkish descent and had ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ AKP party, according to the Policy Exchange report. The report also praised Austria as a somewhat heralded, but important, example of how democracies could deal with the extremist threat.







