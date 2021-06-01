Bima Arya requests more Covid-19 vaccine ration for Bogor City Kota





BOGOR, KOMPAS.com – Mayor of Bogor Bima Arya Sugiarto urged the government to pay special attention to the implementation Covid-19 vaccination for the Greater Jakarta region, in particular for the city of Bogor, in West Java. Bima said, based on the results of her meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Bogor Palace last week, the Bodebek region should be a top priority for vaccination as it is very vulnerable as a buffer zone for the capital of Jakarta. “It is also a directive from the president when we were regional chiefs were summoned to the Palace last week, he stressed that Bodebek must be a top priority,” Bima said on Tuesday (01/06/2021). Also read: Viral video of cars enraged by masses at Ciledug 2 tollgate, police: hit and run perpetrators Bima said, currently the target recipient vaccine Covid-19 in the city of Bogor only reached 20 percent, or about 150,000 people, out of a total target of 800,000. Bima also asked the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) to allocate more vaccines, even asking that they be sent directly to the city of Bogor. “It’s only about 18-20 percent. So we are asking the ministry for more allowances, so that the channel can be cut. If you go from Jakarta to Bandung first, it will take a long time to send it back to Bogor. We want special attention to Jabodetabek, ”Bima said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Also Read: List of Best High Schools in Bogor Based on UTBK Score 2020 “Indeed, there are weaknesses, Bogor received a share from the province in Bandung. The Minister of Health asked to be evaluated, plus the vial so that it could be given to a larger segment,” he said. he explained. The government continues to accelerate the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19 for the Jabodetabek region. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his party is currently preparing a scale of priorities so that the implementation of vaccinations in the Greater Jakarta region can be accelerated. According to reports he has received, the vaccine supply for the Bogor city region is still far from target. Therefore, Budi said he will provide more vaccines so that many people in Bogor city can be vaccinated. “Bogor, it turns out that the vaccine supply is still much less. So because of this later I want to go back to Jakarta, we want to give more vaccine to Bogor,” Budi said. “Bogor is close to Jakarta. Because it cannot be seen as a different area, it has to be seen as a cluster of Jabodetabek,” he concluded.

