China bows to reproductive freedom





On May 31, one of the most massive social engineering experiments in the world was updated. Chinese leaders have raised the number of children married couples are allowed to have to three. The latest change, just six years ago, brought the number to two, from the one-child restriction imposed more than four decades ago. The Chinese people were eager to discuss this change in social control of the ruling Communist Party. On the social media platform Weibo, the three children’s political hashtag garnered 660 million views in one day, double the US population. And when a survey of the site asked if people were ready to have three children, more than 90% of 31,000 respondents said they would never think about it. The survey was quickly canceled. The most populous country in the world does not have a democracy, but its people still have subtle ways of ensuring that their rights and interests are heard, especially over one of the most intimate decisions that a person can take. Even after the party allowed two children per married couple in 2016, births in China have plummeted in the past four years. And more and more women are speaking out openly about discriminatory party policies that lead them to decide not to have children, such as the lack of advancement in the workplace as well as the high cost of childbearing. education and housing. From fears of a population boom in 1980, the party now fears a population collapse that could leave too few young workers to pay for an aging population. Some demographers say the new three-child policy won’t do much. Despite this, party leader Xi Jinping has decided not to allow married couples to have as many children as they want. He may want to preserve both this tool of control and the party’s image of ideological infallibility. Yet, writes researcher Elizabeth Economy in the latest Foreign Affairs publication, Mr. X’s success as party leader depends on the intellectual and economic support of the very constituencies his policies deny. China, for example, ranks high when it comes to gender disparity compared to other countries. Only 27.9% of party members are women. Get the Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox. By refusing to address the challenges women face and denying them the ability to choose their own path, Beijing risks a future with lower GDP, lower birth rates and greater societal conflict, she writes. Few Chinese dare to openly protest their grievances. Party technological surveillance of dissent has only grown stronger. Yet glimpses of a desire for self-governance often shine through, forcing the party to flip-flop on draconian policies. By asserting their reproductive rights, the people one day make way for a free society.

