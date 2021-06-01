Politics
Narendra Modi pushed India into COVID-19 apocalypse
As Indian social media filled with demands for oxygen and hospital beds last month, Asad Ashraf, thirty-two, journalist, sent me a link to his tweet: My mother’s condition is very critical and I need a bed. in Patna. A few days earlier he was in Delhi. But as his mother’s infection with COVID-19 worsened, he traveled 674 miles home. Both parents were infected.
I bought an oximeter in Delhi before I got on the plane, he told me later. My mother’s condition was critical and required immediate hospitalization, while my father was still doing well. I decided to move my mom to Patna the same night.
For more than eight hours, he roamed the city, the capital of the state of Bihar in northeast India, using all social media platforms and his network with one goal: to find a bed of hospital for his mother. After a long struggle, he managed to get a bed in a private hospital for his mother but, as he told me later, the care for his mother was poor. Nurses reportedly fail to deliver essential drugs on time.
India was battling the second wave of the pandemic, with more than one million new cases every three days and more than three thousand deaths a day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no real plan to tackle the virus. Health care facilities across the country were collapsing. The corpses were piling up outside the crematoriums. In many towns, parking lots and footpaths had bodies cremated. Dozens of people have died from lack of oxygen. However, the government could not finally come up with any plan, it had been two months since Modi had declared victory over the virus.
People like Ashraf have been left to fend for themselves.
After four days in the hospital, her mother was released from the hospital, although she had not recovered. By then his father’s condition had worsened and he now needed a bed: urgently needed an intensive care bed for my father in Patna. My mom still struggles to live with her unsupported Oxygen being at 85-88, now it’s my dad whose oxygen saturation level started to drop to 88-90, Ashraf tweeted on the evening of April 27. He found one, but it was not enough to prevent his father from dying on April 29.
At the hospital, despite mentioning that he was a diabetic patient, doctors gave him steroids, which are dangerous for diabetics. The government hospital did not have equipment to check his blood sugar levels, Ashraf said. When his condition worsened, I decided to transfer him to another hospital, but we couldn’t find anyone to help us. The driver helped me put him in an ambulance, but by the time we got to a private hospital, where we had obtained a bed through a referral, he had already succumbed to his illness.
Ashraf told his mother about his father’s death the same day because he was not sure she would survive. I didn’t want to take any chances with her ignoring her husband’s death, he told me. Her mother had to spend more than a week in another hospital until she recovered. He believes his father has died due to the lack of proper health care in India, one of hundreds of thousands who could not survive due to the inability of the Indian government to provide health care base to millions of people.
In January, Modi declared his victory over COVID-19, boasting that he had proven himself wrong to global experts who predicted India would face a tsunami of COVID-19 cases. But with the use of public participation and technology … we have not only solved our problems, but also helped the world fight the pandemic, he said, during his virtual speech at the summit of the World Economic Forums in Davos, January 28. Less than two months later, the country was engulfed in the second wave of the pandemic, witnessing an increase in the number of daily cases from 11,107 on February 15, 2021 to 72,000 on March 31.
Modi came to power in 2014 with a huge majority. He won the support of the Indian middle class through relentless attacks on his opponents for corruption. Modi has established himself as a strong representative of this class, but his inspiration comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu supremacist organization of which he has been a member for decades.
During his years in power, Modi worked to bring the Hindu SSRs rashtra (“Nation”) dreams in reality. India has become a Hindu supremacist country, where opposing Modis BJP is a sin. As Modi told Indians the fight against COVID-19 was won and India was a great power to even show the world a way to victory, the pandemic had engulfed the country. Few have questioned his statements except for a few liberal Indians and the rival BJP party, the Indian National Congress.
In Delhi, the capital of India, I recently saw dozens of bodies arriving in crematoriums, where every space would be covered under the ashes of the pyres. Many died at home because hospitals did not have space for new patients. We get calls from people who have someone dead at home. They can’t find beds or support, so they’re calling us to retrieve the body and cremate it, Jitender Singh Shunty, who runs the Seemapuri cremation site in Delhi, told me. Likewise, for other reasons, the workers said the bodies keep coming.
Almost all hospitals in Delhi had installed large screens showing the number of hospital beds and patients. Most were full. In the midst of it all, Modi was campaigning for state elections in the state of West Bengal. Hospital administrations disseminated SOS messages on social networks, advocating for the supply of oxygen and drugs. Modi seemed impassive. A tan electoral ballotYes, he said, I have never seen such a crowd at a rally … Today you showed such strength, such power … everywhere I see, I see people.
As the Bengal election campaign drew to a close, Modi had little to say about the country’s devastated healthcare system. The Indians expected him to lay out a plan, but he had none. Yet his fellow party leaders continued to praise him for being a warrior even in his alleged fight against the pandemic. A BJP head of state mentionned, Those who are dead will not return with a fury.
Since Modi came to power, his government has demeaned scientific expertise and insisted that solutions to every problem can be found through Hindutva. Last year, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had to tower at the request of Modi governments conduct research to find out whether Gangajal, the water in the Ganga River considered sacred by some Hindus, could cure COVID-19.
Such initiatives have been frequent in this government. With each passing day, the country drifted towards apocalypse, fueled by the policies of Modis, which currently include India spending just 0.34% of its GDP on public health.
The country’s health minister, who was tasked with ensuring health facilities were available after the second wave hit the country this spring, to suggested this significant progress must be made on the front of cow science, seeking research projects aimed at scientifically validating the uniqueness of native cows; the covid-19 pandemic cannot be used as an excuse for this delay. In India, cows are sacred to Hindus. Many ruling BJP leaders have suggested that drinking cow urine and showering in cow dung helps fight the virus. This government-led cow protection policy has led hundreds of Muslims lynchings through cow vigils since 2014. One of the state governments has even oximeters and thermal scanners provided for cows.
Such equipment was not sufficiently accessible to the general public, even if the Modis coterie declared that India was in the final stages of COVID-19. Unlike most other countries, the Minister of Health said India has a constant supply of COVID-19 vaccines which are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy.
However, such vaccines were not available to Indians. Until May 18, 2021, only 13 percent of the population was vaccinated and the supply of new doses was reduced. Modi ji, why did you send vaccines for our children abroad? read posters in Delhi. The government responded with arrest nearly two dozen people accused of putting up the posters another incident of the Modi government’s crackdown on criticism of his policies.
India is known as an electoral autocracy for stealing the freedoms that a democracy should offer. Yet it is also the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines in general and has successfully conducted large public immunization programs. This was before Modi, however.
Scientists across the country warned government officials in early March of a new, more contagious variant of the virus. But the government paid no heed to these warnings. On April 30, more than 800 Indian scientists appealed to the Prime Minister, demanding access to data that could help them study, predict and further curb this virus, ”said senior virologist Shahid Jameel, who recently resigned from a forum of science advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus.
Modis’ policies are vehemently supported and celebrated as a victory by his army of trolls, known as the bhakts, or the faithful. Among these are many of his own party leaders, including a strong social media cell headed by Amit Malviya, the national head of the BJP’s information and technology department. A national daily called Malviya on leader of the BJP propaganda machine.
Since the failure of the fight against the second wave, the government has been wary of its party image, which has been tainted mainly by the global media. One of Modis’s colleagues told a national daily that the government should have been more attentive to the second wave. A state led by the BJP ordered the property of people who spread rumors and propaganda on social media about the oxygen shortage are seized.
India has betrayed its citizens on all human rights, especially the right to health care. Instead, Modi continued with his mission to build Hindu supremacy in India. For him, nothing has changed, as he is still looking for ideas to curb the virus that has left bodies floating above rivers, crematoriums filled with pyres, cemeteries full and no hope of vaccination throughout the country of so early.
