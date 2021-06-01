Keir Starmer: I would run over Boris Johnson on the football pitch





L Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will be kicked out of the Commons if he takes his personality from the football field to Parliament. In an episode of Life Stories which airs Tuesday, Sir Keir speaks to Piers Morgan about his mother’s death, his strained relationship with his father and his career. Mr Morgan told Sir Keir his friends described him as loud and talkative and that he was a guy who plays football every Sunday and hits seven people’s bells, hitting his chest like Patrick Vieira. But he said: There is a big difference between the forensic lawyer and Keir on the football field. If I were Keir on the football field, I think I would be rejected by the President. So we have to be careful how far we go. The 58-year-old added: Let me out, let me take the mask off, because we live in restrictions. READ MORE As we come out of it, it allows space to open up, pandemic allows political space to open up, restrictions allow me to open up. When asked what he would say to Boris Johnson right now, he replied: Move on, are coming. But when asked what he would say to the Prime Minister on the football pitch, he replied: I would probably knock him down. Regarding the prospects for Labor, Sir Keir said: I am not going to pretend that the last few weeks have been easy, but there is enormous emotion going through the Labor Party, and we lost at Hartlepool, we lost badly. But when you want to win, it hurts to lose. There is emotion there. He said his top three priorities were first-class education for every child. Second thing, to ensure that our economy deals with insecurity and inequalities. A third thing is to bring real dignity to old age. He added: The biggest change we need to make is a Labor Party that stops looking at itself and looks at the electorate, the voters. And he has already said he takes pride in his work to get rid of the party’s anti-Semitism. We had to make changes, so on things like anti-Semitism, it was really important for me and for the party, I think, for the country, that we deal with anti-Semitism, he said. Were turning the party We started to do it, took some really, really important steps. Turned the party. During the interview, Sir Keir declined to say whether he had ever taken drugs, although Mr Morgan asked him on several occasions. I spent my days in college at the library, he said. But asked if he really spent all his time studying, he replied: No, we had a great time. We had a great time. We went to bars, we went to concerts. We worked hard, we played hard. In his personal life, Sir Keir said it was one of his big regrets that his mother couldn’t see him elected as a Member of Parliament. Sir Keirs’ mother Josephine died just two weeks before her election to Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, and he described the difficulty she faced living with Stills disease, an incurable autoimmune disease . It’s a disease that attacks your joints, Sir Keir said. For some people, it comes and goes. For mom, it came and it came and it came back. One of my biggest regrets is that our children never knew her The illness meant she spent many years in and out of the hospital and in 2015 Sir Keir said: You have to understand, she was so sick at the time. It was the stage in his life when the shed had his leg amputated. She couldn’t really move. She couldn’t use her hands, she had to be fed, she couldn’t speak, couldn’t communicate. And I wish she was there, but she was in a terrible condition then, a terrible, terrible place. One of my biggest regrets is that our children never knew her because when they were born she was unable to move, speak or be who she was. And she was broken at the time. Speaking through tears, Sir Keir said he didn’t have a chance to say everything he wanted to say to his mother before she died. When asked what he would have liked to say to him, he replied: I love you. And he said his father Rodney lived but did not recover from his death, and lived in an outhouse on the family property, where they had both remained in his later years. After his death, my father retired to this outhouse, where he slept there and put all of the family’s personal belongings. He had my mother’s wedding ring next to him on his bed, and his pictures of my mother, like a sanctuary of sorts, almost. But something had come out for him. I will be different with my children Losing my mother he fell ill. He had cuts to his legs, then there was blood poisoning, and he got worse and slightly delusional, and we had to take him to the hospital, and during that time he stopped trying to fight and tragically died in hospital. Sir Keir described his father as having a real difficulty expressing his emotions and said he only told him once he was proud, after passing his 11+ exams. Growing up, there was a distance, he says. And what I learned from my father is obviously a sense of duty, a strong sense of pride and dignity at work. He added: I will be different with my children.

