With the anti-election crusade, Trump would have an endgame on his mind





It was disturbing to see former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn appear at a right-wing rally this weekend and endorse a military coup in the United States. When asked about Myanmar’s coup, the retired army general said specifically, “I think it should happen here.”

But a day earlier, lawyer Sidney Powell appeared at the same event and, as the Washington Examiner noted, she took an equally odd path.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory allegations about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday that former President Donald Trump could “simply be reinstated” as president and occupy the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term.

To the delight of attendees, Powell specifically said, “It should be that [Trump] can simply be restored, that a new inauguration date is set. “

Remember, Powell was a member of Donald Trump’s ill-fated legal operation late last year until she was fired for pushing conspiracy theories deemed so ridiculous that the president’s other lawyers ‘time showed him the door. Nonetheless, at the end of December, Powell made frequent trips to the White House. Axios reported at the time that in the West Wing there was a “consensus” that Trump “listened to Sidney Powell more than anyone on his payroll, certainly more than his own lawyer at the White House”.

I’m afraid the former president will continue to do just that. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times noted this morning that Trump “has told a number of people he is in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated” as president by August. The reporter added that the Republican “is not issuing statements about” audits “in states just for fun.”

There is no shortage of associated data points which, taken in isolation, are easy to look beyond, but are more alarming when viewed in context.

In late April, for example, Trump spoke to a small group in Mar-a-Lago and looked like a politician expecting assorted partisan “audits” to tell him what he wanted to hear. Philip Bump of the Washington Post asked shortly after, “This appears to be Trump at Mar-a-Lago telling his clients that Arizona’s bizarre recount will be the first domino to fall seemingly defeating the election? “

Haberman of the Times noted shortly after Trump told people that Arizona’s audit “may void” the 2020 presidential election.

Two weeks later, the former president released another written statement filled with more electoral conspiracy theories, saying: “If a thief steals a jewelry store of all its diamonds (the 2020 presidential election), the diamonds must be returned ”. In the context, the Republican made it seem like power had been inappropriately taken away from him, so he expected power to be returned to him.

Last week he also celebrated a poll showing most Republican voters “think Donald Trump is the real president.” He added: “I always knew America was smart!” (In his mind, there is no significant difference between the beliefs of the GOP’s base and the beliefs of the nation as a whole.)

In case it isn’t painfully obvious, there is literally no scenario in which Trump would return to the White House unless he shows up and wins again in 2024. The election cannot be “canceled.” “. The former president cannot be “reinstated”. This whole line of thinking is completely crazy.

But to assume that Trump recognizes the reality of the circumstances is almost certainly a mistake.

A few weeks ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Told reporters: “I don’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election … I think it’s over. ” Wouldn’t it be great if McCarthy had been right?

