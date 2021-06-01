Corrupt Practices Paralyze Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Body

(MENAFN – Asia Times) JAKARTA Fifty-one senior members of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) were fired for failing a verbal civil service exam as part of their transition to status as a ’employee in the bureaucracy, a move critics see as the latest candidacy to weaken the transplant fighting body.

Sources close to the transition say this will give the National Police much more influence over the KPK and make it more vulnerable to political manipulation, something previous commissions have managed to avoid since its inception as a quasi-agency. -independent in 2003.

For anti-corruption activists, this will make what was once Indonesia’s most admired and effective institution little different from the police or the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), both of which are classified as Parliament in surveys on the perception of corruption.

The KPK came under the control of the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) after the passage of the amended anti-corruption law of 2019, which nullified the independence of the KPK’s 1,300 employees and placed them under the aegis of the public service, in charge of rules.

Steamed through Parliament in the final days of President Joko Widodo’s first term, the law also created a new supervisory board to approve all wiretapping, searches and seizures, tools the KPK has used to expose and catch dozens of politicians and rebel officials.

Civil society efforts to demand a review of the most contentious aspects of the law failed before the Constitutional Court, with only one of the nine judges of the highest legal education in the country expressing a dissenting opinion.

The KPK leadership ignored a presidential directive that the exam should be used for the improvement of the KPK at the institutional and individual levels and not as a pretext to fire employees who received a fail grade.

“It’s very disappointing,” said a former commissioner. “Let’s wait and see, but simple logic tells us that if the KPK goes under the police, it will be less effective because there will be less integrity and credibility.”

Activists and supporters of the Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) organize a rally in support at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Agencies

Analysts say weakening the commission will make it easier for political parties to raise funds through suspicious means for the 2024 presidential and general elections and leave it exposed to longer-term political machinations.

Officials say the civil service test measures ‘integrity, neutrality and anti-radicalism’, but the latter appears to have overtaken the National Intelligence Agency (BIN), the agency National Counterterrorism National (BNPT) and the Armed Forces Intelligence Agency. (KISS) all acting as partners in the exercise.

Launched by President Joko Widodo in the wake of the 2019 presidential election, religious screening was introduced in response to growing concern among nationalist leaders over the growth of extremism across a broad section of society.

Widodo has often warned of rising intolerance, radicalism and terrorism and during a rally of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for Struggle (PDI-P) last year, he warned against measures to replace the state and its inclusive Pancasila ideology with a religious caliphate.

The question of the review is now likely to go to the Supreme Court, with lawyers arguing that dismissed KPK employees face discrimination and claiming that other law enforcement agencies have failed. not had to answer what they say are sexist and unethical questions.

For example, salaried women were asked if they were ready to take off their jilbab (Islamic headgear) and even if they would be ready to become a second wife, a question intended to test their perspective on polygamy, which is still widely practiced. in Indonesia.

Other questions sought staff members’ opinions on homosexuality, skin color, corporal punishment for convicts, the death penalty for religious “traitors”, if Western culture destroys Indonesian morality. and even if they would consider emigrating to improve their well-being. .

Human rights groups said many of the issues had nothing to do with their duties and violated the right to privacy. The amended law denies KPK employees the right to organize and therefore their ability to take collective action in addition to seeking redress due to the vagaries of the justice system.

Insiders say it was widely understood that the test would not be a mechanism to fire deemed unsuccessful employees, but simply a mapping exercise that could result in their transfer to different and more suitable jobs.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo helped emasculate the KPK. Photo: AFP Forum via Anadolu Agency / Anton Raharjo

Many of those fired had been part of the KPK since the first commission in 2003-2007, which initially focused more on creating a culture of professionalism and personal and institutional integrity than on creating cases of corruption. that made the headlines.

One of the main targets appears to have been lead investigator Novel Baswedan, reputed to be a conservative Islamist in an organization that at one point felt compelled to call in moderate Muslim clerics to lecture employees about the danger of extremism.

But he has also long been at odds with police generals, one of whom is widely believed to have ordered two officers on leave to carry out an acid attack in 2017 on the investigator who blinded him to ‘an eye.

Baswedan was one of 20 police officers who resigned from the force to pursue a career with the KPK, but most of those who have since joined have only been seconded on commission, meaning their loyalty remains with the police.

“This is a systematic attempt to get rid of them,” Baswedans said of the dismissal of his colleagues, calling it an effort by KPK leaders to scare a young generation passionate about eradication corruption. “I believe there is a conspiracy behind all of this.”

Other sacked officials include Herry Muryanto, director of internal control and public complaints, Giri Suprapdiono, director of education and public service, Sujanarko, director of networks, Candra Reksoprodjo, head of the human resources office, and the coordinating secretary Arien Winiasih.

All held strategic positions that KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, a former police general himself, apparently wants to be occupied by his own people in what activists claim is an effort to tighten the police’s grip on them. daily functions of the KPK.

KPK chairman Firli Bahuri is accused of having a “hedonistic” lifestyle. Photo: Twitter

Muryanto last year opened an ethics investigation into Bahuri, who was later found guilty by the supervisory board of displaying a “hedonistic lifestyle” for using a private helicopter to make a personal 200-kilometer trip to his hometown of Sumatra.

The council subsequently issued a written reprimand to Bahuri, the first KPK president to be found guilty of an ethics violation. He had, in fact, faced a similar ethical probe when he was a KPK investigator, one of the reasons his appointment was so controversial.

Promoted by the previous commission in 2019, Reksoprodjo had been under constant pressure to hire investigators and other staff who did not meet the KPK’s strict criteria, according to sources close to him.

Some observers believe Bahuri could embark on empire-building on his own, using the civil service test to push the boundaries of what he can and cannot do.

Admittedly, he showed none of the interest of the former Commissioners in building links with civil society, which is part of the reason why the current KPK is not seen in the same way.

