Biden hits Trump and Red States in Pride Month message | Washington Examiner





The White House marked the start of Pride Month with a search of former President Donald Trump, as President Joe Biden pounced on the Red States which passed anti-transgender bills in a proclamation commemorating the celebration of a diversity month.

“After four years of relentless attacks on LGBTQ + rights, the Biden-Harris administration has taken historic steps to accelerate the march towards full LGBTQ + equality,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

“From protecting the civil rights of every LGBTQ + American, by enabling all qualified Americans, including transgender Americans, to serve their country in uniform, by ensuring that LGBTQ + Americans are leaders at all levels of government Federal government, protecting and defending the human rights of LGBTQ + people around the world, the Biden-Harris administration is a consistent and reliable partner in the fight for equality at home and abroad, ”added the White House.

In his proclamation, Biden referred to how states have “actively” targeted transgender youth through legislation as lawmakers cracked down on non-sport athletes as their biological sex. He also touted the fact that nearly 14% of his 1,500 federal agency appointees identify as gay.

“I am particularly honored by the service of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ + person to serve in Cabinet, and Assistant Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate. “, he wrote.

Trump appointed Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence last year, but Grenell did not seek Senate consent to temporarily assume the role.

Biden used his first speech at a joint session of Congress in April to push lawmakers to pass the equality law. His first-day executive order directing the federal government to tackle discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity also overturned Trump-era reforms, including the former president’s ban on transgender military personnel. openly serving in the armed forces. The White House also promoted the State Department’s decision on Tuesday allowing pride flags to be displayed outside U.S. embassies and consulates around the world.

Gay rights advocates have slammed Trump for policies they say perpetuated inequality, including his Justice Department’s support for so-called toilet bills, his judicial appointments, and his amplification of anti-supporters. homosexuals.

Pride month coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in June 1969. Days of unrest were sparked by an anti-gay police raid on New York’s Greenwich Village mafia club in the early hours of June 28 .

Original location: Biden slips on Trump and the Red States in pride month post

