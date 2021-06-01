Supporters of 2024 candidate Ganjar Pranowo say Ganjarist volunteers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A group of people declared a voluntary movement to support the governor of Central Java reward Pranowo as a 2024 presidential candidate who was given the name Ganjarist, an abbreviation of Ganjar Pranowo for Indonesia Satu. Ganjarist General Chairman Mazdjo Pray said this group of volunteers was deliberately created to coincide with the anniversary of Pancasila’s birth. Mazdjo said, they judged Ganjar Pranowo is the most suitable figure to continue the leadership of President Joko Widodo, which will end in 2024. He explained that the sustainability of this development agenda is often an issue in national leadership change. “We have agreed to make Pak Ganjar Pranowo one of the best sons in the country, the most compatible with what Pak Jokowi has done,” Mazdjo said at a press conference at the Neo + Kebayoran hotel in the South Jakarta, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mazdjo said the Ganjarist volunteer group was made up of a variety of backgrounds and backgrounds, ranging from activists, entrepreneurs, professionals, housewives to students. However, he admitted that the majority of them were supporters of President Jokowi in the previous presidential election. Mazdjo claims that Ganjarist has networks in various regions. Today, he said, ganjarists were also declared in Bali, Pontianak and West Nusa Tenggara. He said there were also ganjarists abroad, especially in the Netherlands, Germany, Tokyo. “Sweden has also prepared the direction,” he said. He said he had not yet calculated the exact number of Ganjarist volunteer members at this time. However, Mazdjo said, within 24 hours of opening, three Ganjarist WhatsApp groups were already full of participants. They also have a group on the Telegram app. Mazdjo claims that the training of this volunteer was not at the request or at the request of Ganjar Pranowo. He said his party had never communicated directly with Ganjar. However, he does not rule out the possibility that Ganjar is aware of this move. “Does Mr. reward You know, maybe indirectly and we communicate on social media a lot, but it’s not at Pak Ganjar’s request, ”Mazdjo said. According to Mazdjo, they will work by socializing Ganjar’s work all over Indonesia.







