Mizoram CM writes to PM Modi, asks GoI to purchase vaccines and distribute them equitably





Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for his kind intervention to have the Indian government purchase all required vaccines and make equitable distributions to all states, adding that category states special as the Mizoram receive vaccines for free. The chief minister said in a letter: While most parts of India appear to have reached a stage where new cases of COVID-19 are on the decline, North East India is still experiencing a trend of increase in new cases. The pandemic is severely straining the country’s resources and this has much more severe impacts on small states with small resource bases like Mizoram. He added: On top of that, we are now required to purchase the vaccines for the 18-44 age group, which puts more strain on our scarce resources. I wrote to the Prime Minister yesterday to ask for his kind intervention so that the Indian government purchases all the vaccine needs and distributes it fairly in all states. I have also requested that special category states like Mizoram receive free vaccines from the Indian government. I have also called on all the chief ministers of the North East to take a similar line of action, in order to present a united front to the government of India.

There is a shortage of vaccines. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Assam will receive 7 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine in June, the chief minister said the campaign to vaccinate people in the age group 18 -44 would speed up in the state after receiving the doses and exuded confidence that a significant portion of the states population would be receiving jabs by August 15. Sarma said on Saturday: According to the Indian government in May, vaccine production was 7 crore, this will increase to eight to nine crore in June and July, production will almost double.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos