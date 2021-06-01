Trump escapes FEC sanction for silent money, National Enquirer editor pays fine





Karen McDougal, 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year.

The Federal Election Commission will allow former President Donald Trump to avoid punishment for directing payments of secret money to his alleged ex-mistress Karen McDougal, but the editor of The National Enquirer has agreed to pay more of $ 187,500 for his role in the scandal, records showed Tuesday.

The FEC also recently failed to approve a staff recommendation that it sanction Trump for paying $ 130,000 in secret money to former pornstar Stormy Daniels, who said she had sex with him there. has been around for years, according to the Common Cause advocacy group.

This group had filed FEC complaints related to payments to the two women.

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen admitted to paying Daniels at Trump’s behest shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

In McDougal’s case, American Media, then publisher of the tabloid Enquirer, and her boss David Pecker paid former Playboy model McDougal $ 150,000 to silence her over her Trump affair allegations ahead of the same election.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations related to facilitating payments for the two women, as well as other crimes, and served more than a year in prison.

AMI signed a no-prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice in which he admitted to making payment to McDougal to prevent her from going public about her alleged affair and influencing the 2016 election.

The company’s payment to the FEC came in response to the commission’s finding that AMI and Pecker knowingly and willfully violated the campaign finance law by making “prohibited in-kind contributions to businesses” to the campaign of Trump with the benefit of McDougal.

Federal prosecutors have said, without actually naming Trump, that he asked Cohen to facilitate payments to the two women. Trump has never been criminally prosecuted in this case.

“Trump has organized it all, and so far it has worked,” said Paul Ryan, Common Cause vice president of policy and litigation.

“Everyone who did their dirty work here, Cohen and AMI, paid fines and served time.”

“It is good news that the Federal Election Commission is holding tabloid AMI accountable for its illegal actions in the 2016 election,” Ryan added. “But it’s mind-boggling that the mastermind of this criminal enterprise, Donald Trump, has yet to be held responsible.”

Trump has denied having sex with McDougal or Daniels. But he and his company reimbursed Cohen for his payment to Daniels.

Common Cause provided CNBC with copies of the FEC tapes it received in connection with the case on Tuesday.

In a letter to Ryan, FEC Acting General Counsel Lisa Stevenson wrote: “The Commission has found reason to believe that the respondents David J. Pecker and American Media, Inc. knowingly and willfully violated. USC 30118 (a).

“On May 17, 2021, a conciliation agreement signed by A360 Media, LLC, as successor in the interests of American Media, Inc. was accepted by the Commission and the Commission closed the file concerning Pecker and American Media , Inc. ” letter said.

The letter went on to say: “There was an insufficient number of votes to find reason to believe that the remaining respondents violated the Federal Campaign Act of 1971.”

Ryan said the other respondents were Trump and his election committee.

AMI merged last year with wholesale distribution and logistics company Accelerate360, with the merged entity known as A360Media. Pecker stepped down as CEO and became an executive adviser, according to news reports at the time.

Ryan said he suspected that two Republican FEC commissioners who voted against Trump’s sanction for the Daniels silence money payments also voted against his punishment for McDougal’s payments. Two Democratic commissioners voted to continue the investigation.

The Washington Post reported last month that these two GOP commissioners, Sean Cooksey and Trey Trainor, “said they voted to dismiss the case because it was an” imperiled statute of limitations. “and that pursuing it any further would be a misuse of the agency’s resources.”

The Post also noted that, “They argued that because there had been other federal investigations into the incident, namely the Department of Justice investigation that led to Cohen’s prosecution, a FEC case would be redundant. “

Ryan said the votes will ultimately be publicly disclosed by the FEC.

An FEC spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the records of the case had not yet been made public by the agency.

CNBC has solicited comments from A360 and a representative for Trump.

