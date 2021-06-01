Half-enthusiastic ASEAN – Editorial – The Jakarta Post





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Wed 2 June 2021





Editorial

The tiny state of Liechtenstein, with an area of ​​just over 160 square kilometers and a population of less than 40,000, made a big diplomatic scoop that was seen as an annoyance to the 10 ASEAN members hanging around. their feet at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently. With the support of 48 countries, Liechtenstein drafted a United Nations resolution “calling for the immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all arms, ammunition and other military equipment to Myanmar”. ASEAN could have avoided such humiliation. he succeeded in showing evidence of significant progress in restoring the situation in Myanmar. Senior ASEAN diplomats at UN headquarters appeared to be devoting so much energy to defending the brutal military regime, which has killed hundreds, including children, jailed and tortured protesters after democratically toppling a government elected on February 1. ASEAN members – minus Myanmar because the Burmese junta withdrew the country’s representative to the UN – are now concerned about their mission to put pressure on the 193 UN members to soften Liechtenstein’s initiative. As reported by Reuters, ASEAN has insisted that the project “cannot garner the widest possible support in its current form, especially from all directly affected countries in the region”, and therefore, to new negotiations are needed “to make the text acceptable, in particular to the countries most directly affected and which are currently working to resolve the situation”. ASEAN has had to endure – unnecessary – shame, mainly because of its slowness in implementing what the leaders of the regional grouping agreed with the Burmese junta in Jakarta two months ago. Five-point consensus reached between ASEAN leaders and General Min Aung Hlaing at the ASEAN Secretariat on April 24 provides for the dispatch of the ASEAN special envoy to deal with all parties related to Myanmar , the cessation of violence and the release of imprisoned anti-government activists. But so far, the rotating ASEAN chairman, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has not officially appointed the special envoy. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recently told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the final decision on the envoy will be released shortly. In the meantime, General Hlaing insisted that he would start to achieve consensus after the military took full control of the country. ASEAN has made half-hearted efforts to help bring peace and democracy to Myanmar. Indonesia, along with Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand, were the initiators of action to end military rule in Myanmar. Other members like Thailand and the Philippines have shown little interest in joining the fray. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, for his part, is a staunch supporter of General Hlaing, as he himself led a military coup. As the largest ASEAN nation, Indonesia should not let this impasse drag on. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, with the advice of Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, must push ASEAN to immediately appoint a special envoy with a strong mandate. President Jokowi should not hesitate to act or think his initiative “would harm” ASEAN solidarity. Should we let other countries intimidate ASEAN in international forums in the name of a ruthless regime in Myanmar?







