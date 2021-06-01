“Truly Brutal Dictators”: Activists Want Putin and Xi Banned from Tokyo Olympics | Washington Examiner

Connect with us

"Truly Brutal Dictators": Activists Want Putin and Xi Banned from Tokyo Olympics

7 seconds ago

Chinese Secretary General Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be excluded from the Tokyo Games, according to activists who have a plan for the International Olympic Committee to humiliate “the truly brutal dictators” who want to attend the event.

“The Olympic Games are in a way a unique sporting event for millions of people and millions of people are not really sports fanatics, but are nonetheless drawn to this often very magnificent spectacle,” said the president of the Foundation. Lantos for Human Rights and Justice, Katrina Lantos Swett Washington Examiner. “There have been many, many brutal dictators who sort of took advantage of this opening ceremony opportunity, as having enormous propaganda value to them.”

China’s genocidal oppression of Uyghur Muslims has sparked an international debate over whether the 2022 Winter Olympics should take place in Beijing as planned. Swett and other activists see the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics, which are set to launch in July after the pandemic forced their postponement last year, as the most imminent Olympic arena for struggles for the human rights.

“The Olympics have a desire to keep politics, per se, out of the games,” Swett said. “But in our opinion, they sort of set the stage for the worst kinds of political propaganda.”

THIS GENOCIDE IS IN PROGRESS ‘: POMPEO EQUALIZES THE OUIGHOUR REPRESSION IN CHINA TO THE NAZI HOLOCAUST

With this in mind, the Lantos Foundation and the Human Rights Foundation are pushing the IOC to exclude Xi, Putin and 13 other autocratic leaders from the opening ceremonies and leave an empty seat in their place to draw attention to their human rights violations.

“The empty box campaign aims to punish dictators who take advantage of their athletes at the Olympics to whitewash abuses by their regimes internationally,” Human Rights Foundation president Garry said last week. Kasparov, the retired Russian chess grandmaster. “Dictators and despots who disregard democratic standards and human rights do not deserve a platform equal to that of democratically elected leaders at the Olympic Games.”

The IOC has a long history of failure in this regard, the most notorious being Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s oversight of the 1936 Games in Berlin. And State Department officials have assimilated Chinese Communist sites for mass re-education in Holocaust concentration camps, and Uyghur women have reported that Beijing is paying “Han to come and marry Uyghurs,” a policy they describe as “mass rape” program, although the Chinese authorities prefer to describe it as “To associate and become a family” initiative.

Swett, whose late father, California Democratic Representative Tom Lantos, is the only Holocaust survivor to serve in the US Congress, said the IOC’s desire to allow Xi to host the Olympic Games in winter of 2022 is comparable to the failure of 1936.

“There is absolutely an analogy to this,” Swett told the Washington Examiner. “We have a genocide, in progress, against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang province. Now, it is not a genocide which is identical, thank God, thank God, to the slaughter of 6 million Jews by the Nazis, but there is a clear body of evidence which indicates that China’s actions vis-à-vis the Uyghurs can arguably qualify as genocide under the Genocide Convention. ”

Besides the Chinese and Russian leaders, the activists are also targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, diets in Saudi Arabia and Iran, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the military junta which overthrown nascent democratic institutions in Myanmar (also known as Burma).

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the first truly international event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Swett and HRF chief executive Thor Halvorssen. wrote last week to IOC President Thomas Bach. “They must reflect the values ​​that the Olympics want to convey, during these Games and beyond.”

Their proposed blacklist also includes Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Cuba, Egypt, Rwanda and Vietnam. The initiative was spurred in part by memories of the media coverage directed against North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s tyrannical sister, Kim Yo Jong, in 2018.

“It was appalling,” Swett said of the regime’s leaders. “They were just basking in this incredibly positive blanket.”

The organizers want to humiliate the dictators without “harming the athletes themselves,” said Swett. “And so, we got this idea from the Empty Box initiative.”

There is also precedent for banning rogue regimes from the international sports scene, she stressed, noting the ban imposed on South Africa from apartheid. Nonetheless, she is aware that even a more tailored approach will face political headwinds not only in Tokyo next month, but even more if China hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics. But this problem does not go away, as autocratic regimes have demonstrated this time and time again, and Swett expects the Empty Box campaign to have lasting applicability.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It’s sort of, if you will, an evergreen campaign,” she said, anticipating a long-term effort to put pressure on the IOC. “It’s going to take pressure from a wide range of people, including, perhaps, most importantly, the general public, to make it problematic, uncomfortable and embarrassing.”

