Turkey eases COVID-19 measures as new cases collapse

ISTANBUL Daily new cases of coronavirus have fallen below 7,000 this week for the first time since February, prompting authorities to further ease social distancing measures on June 1. The news comes after a strict national lockdown last month resulted in a significant drop in new COVID-19 infections, which fell from more than 60,000 in April, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Late on May 31, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced thelighter measures, including a partial lifting of weekend curfews and the reopening of food outlets to a limited number of customers. For the first time in months, most Turkish citizens will now be able to go out on Saturdays, while weekday nighttime curfews have been pushed back to 10 p.m., down from 9 p.m. previously.

In addition, primary schools partially reopenedOn June 1, in-person middle and high school classes are expected to partially resume on June 7. Gyms and cinemas were also allowed to operate at 50% capacity from June 1.

While announcing the new guidelines, Erdogan focused on the nations vaccination campaign, saying efforts would be accelerated to reach more citizens through new agreements with various vaccine companies.

We will do all we can to make June a month of vaccine mobilization, Erdogan said.

Since mid-January, Turkish medical staff have administered over 29 million doses COVID-19 vaccines, with an estimated 12.5 million of the country’s 84 million citizens achieving full immunization. To date, the turkey vaccination campaign has primarily used China’s Sinovac vaccine and has experienced supply issues that have slowed the planned spring rollout.

Promising a turnaround, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said citizens over 50 would start receiving the jab on June 1 and that the nation would receive 12 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech by the end of next week. The shipment would be part of a May deal between Turkey and BioNTech to receive 120 million doses of the company’s vaccine this year.

If we have a total of 30 million doses of the BioNTech jab [in the coming weeks], the scope of inoculations can be extended to cover more age groups at the end of the month, Koca said on May 31.

Some health experts have criticized the government’s handling of the pandemic, saying tougher social distancing measures were implemented late in the outbreak, possibly prolonging an economic downturn and a drop in tourism figures this year.

Dr Vedat Bulut, general secretary of the executive committee of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), said the spring restrictions had been lifted prematurely and warned that the manufacturing sector as well as schools remained areas at high risk for HIV transmission. virus.

During a pandemic, schools should be closed, Bulut told Al-Monitor. Before reopening, teachers must be vaccinated. This is the main problem and for the moment, as we understand it, the majority of teachers have not been able to get vaccinated.

He noted that most manufacturing and industrial workplaces remained open during the nationwide lockdown in May and that these areas were the main source of new infections. Additionally, Bulut said about 75% of new cases in Turkey are caused by variants of COVID-19, the most prevalent of which is currently the most infectious UK mutation.

Bulut added that TTB health experts continue to doubt the accuracy of the Health Ministry’s data.

As for the cases, we don’t think the numbers are correct. We should probably triple the official rate, Bulut said, adding that the death rates recorded by Turkish municipalities were significantly higher than the pre-pandemic averages and did not match the number of virus-related deaths in the countries. data from the Ministry of Health.

To date, the Turkish Ministry of Health has recorded about 47,500 deaths due to COVID-19, and 5.25 million cases. The country currently ranks ninth in the world for new cases over a seven-day period, down from fourth place in April before the nationwide lockdown.