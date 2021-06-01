Biden Suspends Trump-Era Oil Drilling Leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge | Alaska





The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases at the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge in the Arctic, canceling a drilling program approved by Donald Trump and reigniting a political struggle over a remote area that is home to polar bears and polar bears. other wild animals and a rich oil reserve.

The Home Office order follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas rental activities imposed by Joe Biden on his first day in office. Bidens’ decree of Jan.20 suggested that a new environmental review was needed to address possible legal loopholes in a drilling program approved by the Trump administration under a 2017 law enacted by Congress.

After performing a required review, interior said it identified flaws in the underlying record of the decision supporting the leases, including the lack of analysis of a reasonable range of alternatives required under the National Environmental Policy. Act, a basic environmental law.

The secluded 19.6 m² refuge is home to polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife, including migratory birds from six continents. Republicans and the oil industry have long tried to open the oil-rich safe haven, which is considered sacred by indigenous Gwichin communities, for drilling. Democrats, environmental groups and some Native Alaskan tribes have tried to block it.

Bill Clinton vetoed a Republican plan to allow drilling at the refuge in 1995, when he was president, and the two sides have been fighting over the area ever since.

The US Bureau of Land Management, an agency of the Home Office, held a lease sale for the Coastal Shelter Plain on January 6, two weeks before Biden took office.

Eight days later, the agency signed leases for nine plots totaling nearly 685 square miles. However, the issuance of the leases was not announced publicly until January 19, with former President Donald Trumps last full day in office.

Biden has opposed drilling in the region, and environmental groups have pushed for permanent protections, which Biden demanded during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The administration’s decision to suspend leases comes after officials disappointed environmental groups last week by defending a Trump administration decision to approve a major oil project on the North Slope of Alaska. Critics say the action goes against Bidens’ commitments to tackle climate change.

The Justice Department said in a court filing that opponents of Project Willow in Alaska’s National Petroleum Preserve are seeking to stop development by sorting federal agency records to claim violations of the Environmental Review Act. The case defends the reviews that underpin last fall’s decision approving the project plans.

Kristen Miller, acting executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, hailed the suspension of the Arctic rental program, which she said was the result of a flawed legal process under Trump.

The suspension of these leases is a step in the right direction, and we applaud the Biden administration for embarking on a new program analysis that prioritizes solid science and adequate tribal consultation, he said. she declared.

Further action is needed, Miller said, calling for a permanent cancellation of leases and the repeal of the 2017 law mandating drilling on the coastal refuge plain.

The drill mandate was included in a massive tax cut approved by Congressional Republicans during Trump’s first year in office. Republicans have said it could generate around $ 1 billion over 10 years, a figure Democrats are calling ridiculously overestimated.

Bernadette Demientieff, Executive Director of the Gwichin Nation Steering Committee, thanked President and Home Secretary Deb Haaland and said tribal leaders were encouraged by the Biden administration’s commitment to protect sacred lands and the Gwichin way of life.

