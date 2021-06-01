The new global green highway

This article is part of The IFF China 2021 Report

At the 11th Group of 20 meeting in Hangzhou in September 2016, world leaders gathered and unanimously agreed to work together towards an innovative, invigorated, interconnected and inclusive economy. Ten months later, in June 2017, the International Finance Forums Silk Road International Association (SRIA) was established at the Hangzhou International Export Center four years after President XiJinping inaugurated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kazakhstan.

When the Silk Road began in the 3rd century Before Christ, he embodied globalization and connectivity. The movement of people and goods along the Silk Road created new jobs, income and prosperity along the route. The interconnectivity between nations along the Silk Road would have advanced creative ideas to compete with new challenges coming from outside. Interconnectivity was the symbol of the Silk Road in ancient times and has become the hallmark of today’s digital transformation. Smartphones, for example, connect people around the world as if they were close neighbors.

Today humanity continues to go through one of the most serious health crises of the past 100 years. The Covid19 pandemic is, however, a short-term disaster. A much more dangerous challenge threatens long-term prosperity, climate change and global warming.

The mission of SRIA must be realigned to mobilize the investments necessary to face the new normal after Covid-19. The pandemic has sent the world a warning that ecological crises can no longer be ignored. Our life after the pandemic cannot be the same as it was before; in the face of a single virus outbreak, our economic, financial and industrial success was severely compromised overnight.

the SRIA will need to broaden the horizon of its vision to focus on improving ecological competitiveness as an overarching goal that includes ecological sustainability and industrial competitiveness. Ecological competitiveness is now a new standard in the wake of Covid-19, and will become a critical factor for our future development. Public health systems are integral to economic competitiveness, and countries with poorly equipped health systems will suffer socially and economically. Countries that have successfully managed the Covid19 epidemic have proven to be the most competitive in terms of industrial and economic performance and recovery.

While Covid-19 is just a harbinger of an ecological crisis triggered by climate change, the SRIA could promote new green infrastructure along the Silk Road. The vision of greening the existing connectivity infrastructure of the Silk Road countries and building a new green infrastructure could strengthen the leadership of the SRIA as the engine of ecological competitiveness which will be decisive for the post-Covid19 era. President Xi promised during the A General Assembly in September 2020 that China would become carbon neutral by 2060. AThe vision of carbon neutrality by 2050 is an ambitious global agreement. This ambition must be exploited by the SRIA help Member States take advantage of the opportunities arising from the Net Zero 2050 goal around the world. A quantum leap towards the production of clean energy is an absolute necessity. Produce solar and wind energy on a large scale in the vast wastelands of BRI would help generate clean electricity for the East, which should be a priority for the SRIA. China is now the leader in super-grid technology for transporting electricity over thousands of kilometers, connecting towns and villages in the west to the east of the country. Develop a global green energy highway along the BRI would be a game-changer to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

There is a possibility that the vast underutilized lands along the Silk Road will be turned into centers of clean energy production, which will create economic benefits for locals, while consumers will benefit from the cheaper price of l ‘clean energy.

The cost of solar power from the deserts of the United Arab Emirates, for example, has been found to be even cheaper than power generated from coal. The global green energy highway has the potential to deliver massive amounts of clean energy to centers of consumption and cities at a lower price. the SRIA must position itself as the pioneer and the engine of this vision.

The modern Silk Road is expected to be extended eastward to the Korean Peninsula and Japan, two of the fastest growing and most sophisticated economies in the world today

At the same time, we must work hard to continue to extend the Silk Road eastward. In ancient times, the Silk Road started from Xian and now extends east to inland cities of China, while the Sea Silk Road starts from Guangzhou and extends west. . However, China is different today from when it was ruled by the Han or Tang dynasties, and the world is different from that of the Roman or Byzantine Empires, two of the greatest civilizations around the time of the creation of these roads.

The modern Silk Road, in particular the Global Green Energy Highway, is expected to be extended eastward towards the Korean Peninsula and Japan, two of the most dynamic and sophisticated economies in the world today. hui. Along with China, these countries are also major emitters of carbon dioxide. Together, these countries accounted for almost a third of global carbon emissions. China for 27.2%, Japan for 3.2% and Korea for 1.7% in 2017.

There is also potential for the Maritime Silk Road to expand eastward from major ports in China, such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Qingdao. Due to global warming, the North China Sea is no longer frozen for long periods of time, providing an opportunity to connect China with East Asia and Europe via the North Pole. This would reduce the distance of this trip by up to a quarter and reduce shipping time by up to 13 days compared to the more commonly used southern route through the Suez Canal. This northern route can currently only operate three to four months a year.

The Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are issues that must be resolved; the first is short term while the second is long term. A vaccine will help us solve the problem in the short term, but the issue of climate change cannot be solved overnight. It will take a long time to repair the damage that has been done, and we need a good strategy and a lot of patience to deal with the unfolding crisis. the SRIA has a leading role to play in addressing the critical issue of climate change by taking the initiative to transform the Silk Road into a global green energy highway.

