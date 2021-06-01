Afghan peace talks set to resume, sources tell VOA | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Representatives of warring parties in Afghanistan are expected to return to the negotiating table in Qatar this week to discuss, among other pressing issues, a de-escalation of Afghan violence as international forces continue to withdraw from the country torn apart by the conflict. conflict.

Senior official sources in neighboring Pakistan told VOA that the Islamabad “brokered” peace meeting between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators will begin Thursday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Afghan officials confirmed that members of their negotiating team left for Doha on Tuesday, but did not discuss when they will meet with Taliban interlocutors.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem, based in the Qatari capital, told VOA that “no specific date has yet been set for the meeting” and said the insurgent group “has always been ready to join the process as soon as it begins “.

Much-needed breakthrough in stalled Afghan peace process comes as the United States and its NATO allies intend to withdraw all of their troops from Afghanistan by July 4, well ahead of the deadline of September 11 announced by US President Joe Biden.

The withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops and approximately 7,000 NATO partners began on May 1.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks from the White House treaty room on April 14, 2021, on the withdrawal of the rest of US troops from Afghanistan.

Officials in Washington did not comment on media speculation, and the US military estimated Tuesday it had “completed between 30% and 44% of the entire retrograde process.”

Reports of an early troop exit have worried Pakistani leaders as they have repeatedly called for an “orderly” military withdrawal to prevent the unrest-stricken neighboring country from plunging into another round of civil war and death. ‘bloodshed.

Continuing Afghan fighting would jeopardize Pakistan’s security and economic stability, officials in Islamabad say. Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated these concerns on Monday.

“The prime minister stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution,” Khan said in an official statement during a telephone conversation with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistani authorities, which are already hosting nearly 3 million Afghan refugees, say they expect a new influx of refugees unless warring Afghan parties negotiate a peace deal to end the war for good.

US and Allied troops are leaving Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of military engagement in the war-torn country.

The pullout stems from a peacebuilding deal Washington signed with the Taliban in February 2020, which required all foreign forces to leave the country by May 1 before Biden revised the deadline for logistical reasons.

In return, the Taliban pledged to prevent international terrorist groups from using Afghan soil for attacks against the United States and its allies. Insurgents also launched peace talks last September with Afghan rivals in Doha, but the process is largely deadlocked, with both sides blaming each other for blocking it.

Washington credits Islamabad for facilitating its negotiations with the Taliban and subsequent intra-Afghan peace talks.

FILE – U.S. Marines fill sandbags on the front of a U.S. Marine Corps base near a cardboard sign reminding everyone that Taliban forces can be anywhere in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001.

The Taliban, however, has rejected calls for a ceasefire or a reduction in violence until all foreign forces are out of Afghanistan. The increase in attacks on the battlefields in recent weeks has killed hundreds of fighters on both sides and Afghan civilians.

NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, the end of military operations in Afghanistan and how to maintain support for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban since. outside the country. Ensuring the security of Western diplomatic missions and personnel in Kabul is another key security challenge facing the alliance.

