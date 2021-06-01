would amount to denying legal instructions: Center to ex-chief secretary of Bengal | Latest India News

The Center cited the absence of former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyays at Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ meeting on Cyclone Yaas last week and sent him a show cause notice, saying it amounted to refusing to to comply with the instructions of the central government and is thus in violation of article 51 (b) of the DM [Disaster Management] Act. The article provides for up to two years’ imprisonment in the event that failure to comply with orders results in death or imminent danger of death.

The Union Home Office released the notice hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Modi on Monday over the transfer of Bandyopadhyay, who was ordered to report in Delhi in the midst of a confrontation between the state and the central government. Banerjee appointed Bandyopadhyay as his chief advisor for three years while refusing to release the bureaucrat in defiance of the leadership of the Centers. She said she allowed Bandopadhyay to retire on her last working day at her request and appointed HK Dwivedi as her successor. Banerjee called Bandopadhyay a daring officer and accused the Center of victimizing him and practicing a vindictive policy while calling Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah heartless.

Also look | Those who are afraid ..: Mamata Banerjee quotes from Sholay’s dialogue; PM Modi slap

Late Monday, the Center sent the show cause notice to Bandopadhyay and an official in Delhi said the department was considering appropriate action against the official for defying the officials. [transfer order of] DoPT [department of personnel and training].

The advisory asked Bandyopadhyay to explain in writing within three days why no action should be taken against him for acting in a manner equivalent to refusing to comply with legal instructions from the central government.

By this act of abstaining from the review meeting taken by the Prime Minister, who is the president of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas as part of his visit to the disaster areas of the State of West Bengal, Shri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Secretary, acted in a manner equivalent to refusing to comply with the instructions of the central government and thus violates Article 51 (b) of the DM Act, according to the notice, a copy that HT saw.

In accordance with the article, the sanction for obstruction under it covers those who refuse to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the central government or the state government or the National Executive Committee or the Executive Committee. state or district authority. He says that if convicted, the obstruction will be punishable by imprisonment for up to one year or a fine, or both. If such obstruction or refusal to comply with instructions results in death or imminent danger of death, he will be punished, on conviction, with a prison term of up to two years.

The notice said Modi and his entourage had waited nearly 15 minutes for state government officials to arrive for the meeting. In view of the absence, the Chief Secretary was called by an official to ask him whether or not he wished to participate in the meeting. Subsequently, the CS [chief secretary] arrived with the chief minister [Banerjee] and left immediately.

The new confrontation between Banerjee and the Center began last Friday when she skipped the Cyclone Yaas encounter with Modi. Hours later, the Center ordered Bandopadhyay to report to the DoPT by 10 a.m. on Monday.

Banerjee refused to release him on Saturday and urged the Center to reconsider its decision. She wrote a five-page letter to Modi two days later, questioning the legality of the transfer order and wondering if it was related to the Friday meeting. Banerjee claimed that she obtained permission from Modis before leaving the meeting after opposing the presence of Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader, who beat her after joining the Bharatiya Janata party during the meeting. legislative elections in March-April. Later that day, Banerjee said the Center again asked Bandopadhyay to report to Delhi and insisted the officer could not join a new office without state permission.