COVID-19: Boris Johnson’s lockdown options for June 21 | UK News

Boris Johnson is under pressure to delay the lifting of COVID restrictions on June 21 after several scientists urged him to do so – and Nicola Sturgeon suspended the easing of the lockdown in Scotland.
The prime minister and his top ministers have said they won’t rule anything out until June 14, when they make the decision to open a week later as part of the fourth stage of the lockdown exit roadmap – which will involve the removal of contact limits and the opening of nightclubs and large events.
Several scientists have called for stage four to be delayed by a few weeks due to the growing number of cases of the Indian COVID variant, which is more transmissible than the previous variants.
And Scottish Prime Minister delayed easing COVID measures for many parts of the country, making it difficult for the Prime Minister not to follow suit.
Sky News has looked at Mr Johnson’s options.
Continue with step four – but with some social distancing restrictions
Dr Andrew Preston, an infectious disease microbiologist at the University of Bath, said he was “not entirely convinced the picture would be much clearer if we waited a week or so”.
“I would probably continue to open up because big parties have already done it since May 17th anyway, but I would still have the mask on, still some social distancing measures but you don’t have to do it all. “, did he declare.
“Around the same time last year, we said if vaccines could reduce the virus to something like the flu, that would be great – we have it now.
“I think we’ll have to come to terms with the virus being something we live with at some point, unless we say the variants are so deadly that we have to go back to the start – or have a booster that works against them.” “
He added that he thinks there has been “a slight selection of data” with the latest cases because “we have always known that the cases will increase after May 17 and we do not know if that opens or them. variants “.
“We know that the Indian variant is not as transmissible as initially thought. I am not convinced that we will have enough understanding in two weeks.”
Delay the fourth step for a few weeks
Dr Julian Tang, a consultant virologist at the University of Leicester, believes the roadmap should be delayed as the virus “is now multiplying rapidly”.
“The epidemics start small, they have to and they get bigger and bigger faster and faster, clearly the virus is escalating and you are entering the realm of a third wave.
“If you open up fully you’re going to see bigger increases than what we’re seeing now – despite increased vaccinations and peak testing, cases continue to rise in hot spots, which must mean that they are increasing elsewhere. “
“If you open everything up you will see a bigger increase and then the government will panic and close everything again,” he said.
“From a purely virological point of view, you want to know what we are doing now to control the virus down the line.
“At some point you will have to open up, but that should happen after at least 70% of the population has received two doses.
“The government will have to decide what level of virus we can live with.
“Immunologists who dream of eradicating this virus are only dreaming – respiratory viruses are seasonal and none have been eradicated.”
Suspend step four and review current restrictions
Virologist Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor at Leeds University School of Medicine, urged government to “at least take a break” by moving to step four until schools go their separate ways for summer.
He said the government said four tests must be passed to allow each stage of the lockdown to be relaxed, including that a new variant should not raise concerns that it will change strategy.
“It is quite clear that this test has not been met at the present time,” he said.
“I would be very concerned to move forward with the unlock plans in June.”
Dr Griffin said the Indian variant, now renamed the Delta variant by the World Health Organization, entered the UK due to “porous and ineffective border policy”, which also means we risk export it.
“Cases continue to increase exponentially and it appears that the spread has not been reduced in some hot spots,” he added.
“In addition, hospitalizations are increasing, with a similar delay to what we have seen too many times before.
“While vaccines have been shown to be very effective in protecting groups who received both doses, it is true that a significant proportion of adults as well as children remain susceptible.”
The virologist said it was a “very common misconception” that young people do not get seriously ill from COVID, and that with the Indian variant being more transmissible, more people could be hospitalized, exerting “enormous pressure on the NHS”.
He said the government should review current restrictions so that the vaccination schedule aligns with the drop in cases, as Israel has done.
Face masks, social distancing and the restricted number of people should continue so that “the same mistakes as in 2020” are not made.
He added: “Vaccines are the solution for richer countries like the UK, but we must not let impatience cause unnecessary damage along this route.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
