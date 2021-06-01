Biden administration officially ends Trump ‘stay in Mexico’ asylum policy





The Biden administration officially ended on Tuesday former President Donald Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy, which has forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers to stay south of the US border until their demands are heard.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was ending the policy, officially known as the Migration Protection Protocols, in a note to agency heads after a month-long review by his office. The Biden administration temporarily halted the program on Jan.20, his first day in office, pending review.

“I have determined that the MPP does not adequately or sustainably improve border management in a way that justifies the heavy operational loads of the program and other shortcomings. Over the course of the program, border encounters increased during some periods and decreased during others, ”Memo said.

Mayorkas said the policy Trump hailed as an effective tool to secure the southern border and which international organizations criticized as inhumane had produced “mixed results.”

“It is certainly true that some referral procedures conducted in accordance with the MPP were completed more quickly than is typical for non-detained cases, but this was accompanied by some significant drawbacks which are of concern,” he said. written.

“The emphasis on speed has not always been accompanied by sufficient efforts to ensure that conditions in Mexico allow migrants to attend their immigration procedures,” he added, noting that a large number of cases have been heard in absentia.

While one of the Trump administration’s policy goals was to reduce the backlog of asylum claims, “over the course of the program the backlogs increased,” Mayorkas wrote.

Politics have also done little to ease the pressure on US personnel patrolling the border. More than 25% of the 68,000 people who were returned to Mexico were subsequently “found attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Mayorkas wrote.

The memo says the administration is considering ways to implement long-needed reforms to the U.S. asylum system and that a key part of the reforms is working with Mexico and Central American countries to stem the toll. asylum seekers while “expanding cooperative efforts to combat smuggling and trafficking networks, and more.”

“I share the belief that we can only manage migration in an efficient, responsible and sustainable way if we approach the issue holistically, looking well beyond our own borders,” Mayorkas wrote.

