Stock market today: live updates from Dow and S&P for June 2, 2021





Asian stocks look set for a stable open on Wednesday after US stocks edged down as the struggle between economic optimism and inflation fears continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose slightly in Japan and Australia, but fell in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed with small losses after US manufacturing data beat estimates, but also signaled supply shortages and labor constraints. US equity contracts slipped. Oil has peaked more than two years ago, with the OPEC + alliance forecasting a tightening of the global crude market and a nuclear deal with Iran still pending. The dollar was stable at the start of Asian trading. The pound fell to a new all-time low against the greenback after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his calls for lower interest rates. The offshore yuan was little changed amid pressure from the People’s Bank of China to temper its appreciation. Global stocks are looking for new catalysts as they soar at record highs. Concerns persist that the recovery from the pandemic will fuel inflation and cause central banks to reduce their political support sooner than expected. Traders await key US wage data on Friday for guidance on the outlook. “Investors would see an increase in payroll growth as a sign that the Fed is more likely to move,” said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard has said there are risks on both sides of monetary policy as the US economy grows as millions of people are unemployed. Here are the main events to watch for this week: Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan speak Wednesday

US Employment Report for May Friday Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%. The index fell by less than 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.1%. The gauge fell by 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

S & P / ASX 200 index futures contract rose 0.2%

Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2% Currencies The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3830 to the dollar

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index Remained Stable

The euro was little changed at $ 1.2213 Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 1 basis point to 1.61% Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $ 67.87 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,898.75 an ounce – With the help of Andres Guerra Luz, Jennifer Bissell-Linsk and Vildana Hajric Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

