Politics
Donald Trump backs Texas Governor Greg Abbott for re-election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with Texas’ most essential news.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved Governor Greg Abbott for re-election, giving him an early and crucial seal of approval as he faces a potentially competitive primary.
Abbott once drew a challenge from former state senator Don Huffines of Dallas. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has also considered a run, and Texas GOP President Allen West hasn’t ruled it out.
“Greg Abbott is a fighter and a great governor for the incredible people of Texas,” Trump said in a written statement, praising Abbott’s record on issues such as border security and gun rights. “Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my full and complete approval for his re-election. He will never let you down!”
The approval comes two days after Texas House Democrats killed Abbott’s Election Priority Bill by leaving the House and denying the House a quorum on the last day to pass a law before it ends of the ordinary session. Abbott pledged to revive it in a special session, but Huffines said the failure of legislation in the regular session showed a lack of leadership on the part of the governor.
Trump said in the statement that Abbott was “all in favor of electoral integrity.”
Trump’s support for Abbott is particularly disappointing for Miller, who has presented himself as one of Trump’s closest allies in Texas. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chaired Trump’s two presidential campaigns in Texas, has already secured Trump’s approval for another term in 2022.
Abbott thanked Trump for his support in a statement that called the former president “a great friend of Texas.”
Huffines, meanwhile, released a statement that highlighted his family’s support for Trump since 2016 and said he remains Trump’s “clear candidate in the race for governor of Texas.”
“Texas primary voters and Trump supporters will decide for themselves who will lead our state and who has repeatedly failed Texans on the most important issues,” Huffines said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]