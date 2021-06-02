Fact Check-Trump is not back on Twitter, Gab screenshot





Users excited about Donald Trump’s return to Twitter will be disappointed to learn that the former president’s @RealDonaldTrump account has, in fact, not yet made a return to the mainstream social media platform. On the contrary, the screenshot shared on social media shows an update from Trump’s new personal blog.

A post claiming his return !!! can be seen here.

On May 4, Trump launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others on Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned (here). Called from Donald J. Trump’s office, the feed can be viewed at www.donaldjtrump.com/desk.

The post shared in these social media posts can be viewed here.

A google search for the wording of the posts and the username @realdonaldtrump visible in the screenshot (bit.ly/3uDj7lL) brings a result to the Donald Trumps page on the social media platform Gab, with Gab’s tweet in question visible here . The formatting corresponds to the screenshot shared on social networks which claims its return !!!

The bio pages (gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP) read, reserved for the 45th President of the United States of America. This account is an uncensored Twitter archive and shares emailed statements sent from the office of Donald J. Trump.

In the United States, right-wing social media users have flocked to Speak, the Telegram messaging app, and the hands-off social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter and Facebook ( here).

On January 8, 2021, Twitter permanently suspended the account of US President Donald Trumps due to the risk of incitement to violence following the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 (here). Twitter has since acted by removing other accounts that tried to evade Trump’s ban by sharing posts from its new website (here).

As of this article’s publication on June 1, @RealDonaldTrump on Twitter remains on twitter.com/realDonaldTrump.

VERDICT

False. Trump hasn’t been back on Twitter since June 1. The screenshot shown is from the Gab social media website, not from Twitter.

This article was produced by the Reuters fact-checking team. Read more about our work to check social media posts here.







