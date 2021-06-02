Xi seeks ‘lovable’ image for China as a sign of diplomatic overhaul, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – President Xi Jinping urged Chinese authorities to create a “trustworthy, kind and respectable” image for the country, a sign that Beijing may be seeking to soften its harsh diplomatic approach. Xi told senior Communist Party leaders on Monday (May 31st) that the country should “make many friends, unite the majority and continually expand its circle of friends with those who understand and are friendly with China,” according to the Minister. Xinhua official news agency. . Beijing needed “a grip on the tone” in its communication with the world, and had to “be open and confident, but also modest and humble”. The remarks suggest that Xi may rethink his communications strategy on the world stage as President Joe Biden strives to strengthen American relations weakened by the “America First” policies of his predecessor. Xi put aside the party’s decades-old “hide and seek” strategy of keeping a low international profile in favor of “big country diplomacy”. China has increasingly retaliated against perceived violations of its fundamental interests by foreign countries with trade measures, travel bans and diplomatic protests – an approach sometimes criticized as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy. This style has been blamed for diplomatic setbacks with partners who appeared open to closer ties with Beijing, such as the European Union and the Philippines. Mr. Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University and a former Chinese diplomat, said China’s more assertive diplomacy came in response to those in the West who presented the country as a threat. But it failed to satisfy the national and international public, he said. “China’s image in the West has deteriorated since the pandemic, and this needs to be taken seriously,” he said. “China’s growth in power must be accepted by the world. That would be the real growth in power.” It remains to be seen whether this push would impact China’s policies in disputes with countries such as the United States, Australia or the European Union, which have all seen their relations deteriorate further in recent months. . Opinions about China turned sharply negative last year in 14 countries polled by the Pew Research Center, according to data released in October. China’s emphasis on the superiority of socialism has caused some concern in the West, Wang said, and the ridicule of other countries’ failure to contain Covid-19 was “a bit of a stretch.” The discussion on international communication included a lecture by Zhang Weiwei, a professor at Fudan University, who is also a strong advocate of the superiority of the Chinese model of governance over Western democracies. Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Financial Studies Institute and government adviser, said it was the first such session hosted by the 25-member Politburo. He said Beijing would continue to defend its interests abroad. “Chinese leaders see that misrepresentation of China’s image has had negative impacts on fundamental interests,” Wang Wen said. “Leaders hope that each level of government will pay attention to international communication and take an active role in communicating internationally.”







