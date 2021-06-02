Sidney Powell fact check that Trump could be reinstated





Months after President Joe Biden’s first term, supporters of former President Donald Trump are still touting the “big lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election. One of the main proponents of these theories is the Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who is facing a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit for promoting the big lie. In defending himself against the lawsuit, Powell argued that no reasonable person would have believed his claims of fraud.

But outside of court, Powell continued to play on the Trump base and reinforce the theories related to the big lie.

At an event in Dallas on Sunday attended by prominent QAnon conspiracy theory peddlers as well, Powell suggested that Trump could be reinstated as president even now, saying “he should just be reinstated, that a new investiture day is together. “

Facts first: It is utter nonsense for Powell to claim that Trump could just be reinstated and that a new inauguration day could be set.

According to CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck, “Powell is just making things up. There is no regulation, rule, law or constitutional provision that is less than a million dollars. light years away from what she describes. There is no mechanism to “reinstate” a former president There is no procedure to define a “new inauguration day.”

Ratified in 1933, the 20th Amendment established the inauguration day on January 20.

“It would take a new constitutional amendment to change that,” UCLA law school professor Eugene Volokh told CNN.

According to the 20th Amendment, the only way someone else can become interim president is if Congress determines that neither the president-elect nor the vice-president-elect qualified until the day of the inauguration. However, since the results of the election declaring Biden victorious have been certified, the window for such a possibility has closed.

According to Volokh, under the current constitution, a sitting president can only be removed before his term expires by resignation, indictment and conviction, or by the presidential invalidity provisions of the 25th Amendment.

It should be noted that Powell said “should”, so it is possible that she is not suggesting that the current law allows a president “to simply be reinstated”, but that he should. Even so, Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard University Law School, told CNN that it was “always bizarre and savage”, adding that it was likely “that it would be unconstitutional if a law was passed in this regard. effect”.

Tribe called Powell’s comments “to be part of a fantasy world which is truly dangerous for democracy.”

