Greedy Wall Street giants won’t fare well in Xi Jinping’s China

Congratulations to the financial brothers of the Americas for finally getting their award from the Chinese Communist Party. But surely, after decades of docilely pushing for openness in Beijing, Wall Street deserved more than it received.

Two financial giants, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, can now operate wealth management businesses on the continent, in partnership with China Construction Bank Corp. and Commercial Bank of China, state-run entities at the center of power in the communist state.

The result: Goldman and BlackRock will likely give up a lot of independence, data, and intellectual property, while only grabbing chunks of the domestic financial market in China.

Wall Street is Beijing’s most valuable US ally, able to influence both Democrats and Republicans. Under former President Bill Clinton, Wall Street helped China enter the World Trade Organization, and Goldman Sachs lobbied against human rights pressure on Beijing, Secretary of State says of the time, Warren Christopher. Goldman and others have also fought tougher U.S. positions against China on protectionism, currency manipulation, and intellectual property theft under the Bush, Obama, and even Trump administrations.

From now on, these efforts will bear fruit. Goldman and BlackRock believe they can help Chinese entities invest overseas. The only problem: there is no free movement of capital from China, and even if there is, Chinese financial institutions would capture it.

Wall Street has failed to be on the ground floor of China’s meteoric economic rise. The country’s real estate boom has already happened, and the appreciation has stabilized. Chinese customers are quite used to using local banks and they won’t easily change their ways for Western brands.

There may have been a great opportunity for Wall Street around 2006, when China should opened up its service industries under the never-concluded WTO agreement. But this unequal treaty did not work for America the same way it did for China, not least because of naive lobbying and stupid negotiations on Wall Street. Goldman and BlackRock are on the verge of further unequal treatment.

Maiguozei is a particularly poignant word in Mandarin for those who sell their own country. Party officials openly use it to describe Wall Street CEOs. Xi is a nationalist and history lover who does not place great importance on businessmen and despises those who put money before the country.

If the bosses of a company like BlackRock imagine themselves to be No. 1 or even No. 10 in China, they dream, drunk on fairy tales spun by overpaid consultants or partners like Commercial Bank of China.

A Beijing-based tech investment expert described to me a likely Chinese scenario for BlackRock: After setting up offices and hiring staff appointed by a party apparatchik, the Commercial Bank of China requests the use of Aladdin, BlackRocks proprietary global risk monitoring and portfolio management. system managing approximately $ 11 trillion, or 7% of global financial assets.

Next, the government regulator updates its data privacy law to require financial data to be delocalized, and BlackRock dutifully brings Aladdin to China. Then BlackRock China engineers leave and create their own startup, perhaps even funded by a Silicon Valley venture capitalist. Very quickly, a large company with the backing and funding of communist banks came up with a viable competitor to Aladdin who dominated the Chinese market and possibly beyond. The Commercial Bank of China, of course, will act as if the leak is entirely the fault of private entrepreneurs and blame BlackRock for not gaining market share.

This scenario is not far-fetched. Variations occur again and again, as Western companies drawn to the dream of a billion customers forgo their competitive advantages.

Are the CEOs of BlackRock and Goldmanmaiguozei? Perhaps. But they could also hedge their bets, as they could see the writing on the wall, as the United States faces increasing regulation and becomes less hospitable to more socialist capital. They may be overly optimistic about China out of desperation. Maybe for those at Goldman and BlackRock, the allure of exorbitant short-term bonuses is worth it.

But Americans, reeling from a pandemic that increasingly seems to have fled from a Chinese laboratory, are done with Wall Street’s attitudes towards Beijing. It is not unlikely that Goldman Sachs and BlackRock are already pushing to block any legislation that could come from an investigation into the origins of COVID.

The ChiComs have used America’s laughable combination of business, venality, venality and morality to great advantage. But even party members now express fear that with stupid, decadent elites like these as rivals, China could become complacent.

Either way, Wall Street must stop crawling in front of the Chinese Communist Party and accepting peanuts as payment for selling not only American workers and industry, but also basic United States interests.

Nels Frye was a Beijing and Shanghai-based Chinese market entry and government relations consultant for 12 years.