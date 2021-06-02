Boris Johnson’s 1.4 billion schools catch-up fund described as ‘degrading’ and ‘disappointing’





izusek via Getty Images High school students at school, wearing N95 masks. Teenage girl wearing glasses sitting at the school desk and listening to the teacher.

A £ 1.4bn tuition catch-up plan to help children recover lost learning after Covid was called “hugely disappointing”. The Department of Education (DfE) announced the money for schools and colleges in England and stressed that it was in addition to the £ 1.7 billion already pledged for lost education. The money will allow students to provide up to 100 million additional hours of instruction, with Grade 13 students having the opportunity to repeat their final year if they are particularly affected by the lockdown. But unions have said the package “leaves the children of the nation” and falls short of the £ 15bn hoped for by school leaders, with some accusing Rishi Sunak’s Treasury of blocking additional spending. The DfE program includes £ 1 billion to support up to six million 15-hour tutoring courses for underprivileged students, as well as an expansion of the 16-19 Tuition Fund that will target subjects such as math and l ‘English. An additional £ 400million will be used to provide high quality training for early childhood practitioners and school teachers to spur progress. But the announcement – made during mid-term – does not plan to lengthen the school day, nor to shorten the summer vacation. Government Restoration of Education Commissioner Kevan Collins is still considering long-term proposals to deal with the impact of Covid on children. Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), suggested that there had been a behind-the-scenes battle over funding for the resumption of education between the Treasury and the DfE because the ” settlement is less than a tenth of the £ 15 billion that were discussed. He said: “This is an extremely disappointing announcement that is dropping children and schools across the country at a time when the government needs to step up and demonstrate its commitment to education. “The amount of money the government plans to invest in resuming education is insufficient and shows that it fails to recognize the magnitude of the learning losses suffered by many students during the pandemic – especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. ” Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the principals’ union, NAHT, said: “It’s a wet firecracker – it’s just not enough to focus on a few of the right areas. “The funding announced to support these plans is paltry compared to the amounts invested by other countries, or even compared to government spending on business stimulus during the pandemic. “The resumption of education cannot be done on the cheap. “

WPA Pool via Getty Images Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

But Whiteman added that the union was relieved that the school day extension had been “suspended for now” as he warned the policy could reduce time spent with family and leave less time for children. extracurricular activities. Mary Bousted, deputy secretary general of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “The government’s plans to resume education for the country’s students are inadequate and incomplete. Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered. “The Treasury has shown, in this ridiculous offer, that it does not understand, nor appreciate, the essential foundation laid by education for the economic recovery of the nation. “Its failure, on this scale, to fund what is necessary for the resumption of education, is a scar that will take generations of children and young people to heal.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the fund, however, adding that a review of longer school days would be part of the next stage of the review. He said: “Young people have sacrificed so much over the past year and as we recover from the pandemic we need to make sure that no child is left behind. “This next step in our long-term catch-up plan should give parents confidence that we will do all we can to support children who have fallen behind and that every child will have the skills and knowledge they need to achieve. its potential. “ It was announced as Labor released its two-year £ 14.7bn education stimulus plan, which called for expanding extra-curricular activities and improving mental health support in schools.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos