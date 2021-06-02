



June 1, 2021 Asia Society announced today thatAlice suofLos Angeles Timeswon the 2021Osborn Elliott Award for Excellence in Asian Journalismfor its coverage of China in 2020. The independent jury which awards the Oz Prize chaired by the formerWashington postandthe Wall Street newspaperbest editorMarcus Brauchli said in his statement: Alice Sus has ambitiously crafted a deeply nuanced, humanized journalism and added important new dimensions to our understanding of Xi Jinpings China. She explained how the missteps of a top-down regime dedicated to control contributed to the rapid spread of the terrifying pandemic that swept through Wuhan. In a year of wide-ranging and difficult reporting, she has shown the human cost of tough government policies, even as China’s economic might grows. “ She reported that Beijing’s ethnic erasure policies are no longer confined to the Uyghur homeland of Xinjiang like Tibet, a focal point of global concern, but extend to other large minority populations, the Mongols and the Hui. In poignant detail, Su told the story of a country where the individual, from silenced academic to flood and pandemic victim, still appears small in the face of government power. meticulously documented, Sus Work portrays a people struggling with a regime that is little criticized, and where the search for stability prevails. Alice suis theLos Angeles Times Beijing bureau chief. Su grew up between Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai and California, studied at Princeton University and Peking University, and worked freelance in the Middle East for five years before joining theTimein 2018. She won the 2014 Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize from the United Nations Correspondents’ Association for her coverage of the refugee crises in Jordan and Lebanon, and was a finalist for the Livingston Prize in 2016 for her work on extremism young people in Jordan and Tunisia. The Prix Oz jury is chaired byMarcus Brauchli, Managing Partner of North Base Media and former Editor-in-Chief of bothThe Washington PostandThe Wall Street Journal. The jury includesBarbara demick, journalist, author and winner of the 2006 Oz Prize;Dorinda Elliott, China Institute and formerly withNews week;Nisid hajari, Bloomberg opinion;Zuraidah IbrahimofSouth China Morning Post; andAlec mccabe, formerly at Bloomberg News. Alice suand theLos Angeles Timeswill be honored during a discussion and awards ceremony to be held virtually on June 16 at 9 a.m. EST. Brauchli will lead a discussion with Su about her stories and the challenges of reporting in China. The Oz Prize jury also recognized the extraordinary COVID-19 coverage from three other media and the important role of independent journalists in China: The Jury also wishes to salute the extraordinary and courageous work ofThe New York Times,The Wall Street Journal, and The Associated Press on the COVID epidemic in China. OfNewspapers January 8 initial report on how China was battling a frightening new strain of coronavirus, fearless and field reporting, and forced and prolonged quarantines of journalists from theTimeand theNewspaper, to the investigative work of the three organizations on the origins and mismanagement of the crisis, these journalists, likeAlice su, showed the importance and power of independent and lucid journalists in China. A number of them, includingChris Buckley, theTimeoffice manager, their credentials have been revoked and can no longer appear in China. Asian companiesOsborn Elliott Awardis the first honor awarded for excellence in journalism in Asia. The $ 10,000 cash prize is awarded annually to the best example of journalism about Asia in the preceding calendar year. It pays tribute to the late Osborn Elliott, legendary journalist, author and former editor of Newsweek. Elliott was a leading figure in the field of journalism who became one of the early practitioners of civic journalism by deliberately focusing the journalistic enterprise on pressing public policy issues. Read Alice Sus’ award-winning stories and find out more about the Oz Prize and previous winners at AsiaSociety.org/OzPrize.







