China-backed AIIB leaves door open for Myanmar junta loans

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has left the door open to financing projects in Myanmar, even though the Southeast Asian nation is not returning to democracy.

AIIB vice chairman Joachim von Amsberg told the Financial Times that while the bank had no new plans for Myanmar, it did have a framework for dealing with “de facto governments.” “.

“We would not take a position on the form of government, we would go through our checklist,” he said.

The statement comes as governments and companies with interests in Myanmar come under increasing pressure to sever ties with the country’s military junta after it toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration and cracked down on protesters.

In response to activists’ concerns, Western energy groups Total and Chevron last week suspended cash dividends to Myanmar’s state-owned oil and gas company.

Japanese brewing group Kirin and South Korean steelmaker Posco have also announced plans to pull out of joint ventures with military-controlled conglomerates in Myanmar.

The AIIB checklist includes assessments of whether a de facto government has effective control of the territory, state recognition of other financial obligations and the position taken by neighboring countries, as well as financial risk potential.

“I don’t think you can answer by hypothesis. It has to be based at a specific time, on the basis of a specific project proposal, ”said von Amsberg.

When the AIIB was launched in 2016 by Xi Jinping, it was widely seen as a component of the Chinese president’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure plan. Since then, the AIIB has approved more than $ 24 billion in funding for 119 projects.

Soldiers board a school bus outside a school in Yangon. International companies have announced their intention to withdraw from joint ventures with military-backed companies © STRINGER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

While the bank has been seen by some critics as part of Beijing’s growing influence through diplomacy and international economic governance, its membership has nearly doubled to 103 countries, including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The Myanmar crisis, however, has raised questions about the relationship Beijing, long the country’s economic lifeline, will form with the junta.

Yun Sun, an expert on Myanmar-China relations at the Stimson Center, a think tank, said as Western groups withdrew from Myanmar and instituted sanctions against the coup plotters, she expected for Chinese investors and companies to step in and fill the void. .

“If Western companies decide to pull out, it will become inevitable for China to increase its footprint as well as its share of the Burmese market, which also begs the question: ‘Is isolation and sanctions the best strategy? ‘ ”

AIIB’s only project with Myanmar, which is also a member, dates back to 2016 when it funded $ 20 million for a private sector gas-fired power plant.

The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, which are lenders in Myanmar and operate there, temporarily suspended disbursements and new contracts after the coup.

The national unity government, formed by supporters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has warned foreign lenders that it will not honor debts incurred by the military regime.

While the AIIB was a relatively young institution, multilateral lenders in general had decades of experience in complex situations and could play a role in easing tensions, said von Amsberg, a World Bank veteran.

“The beauty of multilateral development banks is that they are a forum where you have a governance mechanism that includes countries that have difficult and sometimes conflicting or even worrying relationships,” he said.

Since the February 1 coup in Myanmar, more than 800 people have been killed and 4,000 imprisoned, while the country’s health, education and banking systems have struggled to function, raising fears that the Myanmar does not become a failed state.

As the political crisis deepens, another crucial consideration for the international community is the well-being of the country’s 54 million people. The UN has warned that the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and coup could leave nearly half of the population living below Myanmar’s official poverty line of around $ 1 a day by the time. ‘next year.

Von Amsberg said the AIIB “will always seek to prioritize” funding requests from members with “particularly severe funding and development needs.”

“Obviously, when we receive funding proposals from countries that have, say, large infrastructure deficits or large unmet needs of the population – for energy, transport, water and services like this – we would pay increased attention to those requests, “he said.

“This does not negate our policies or our concerns about sound banking, but we prioritize projects when the development case is particularly strong.”

Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing