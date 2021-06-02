CM hopes PTI wins next polls based on performance – Journal





HARIPUR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government is using its resources to improve the standard of living of the people who have regained confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and helped his party win the elections in 2018.

He spoke with journalists on Tuesday at the residence of PTI leader and former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub Khan.

He hopes people will trust Imran Khan’s party on the basis of his performance and help him win the next election.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub Khan and MPP Arshad Ayub Khan were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan announces media colony, medical school and hospital modernization in Haripur

The chief minister said that in line with the vision of Imran Khan, who was committed to making the country an Islamic welfare state, the government was taking practical steps to improve the living standards of the people.

The health coverage of all the citizens of the province, the Ehsas program, Langar Khanas, the foster homes and now the Rahmatul Lil Aalameen scholarship program are the projects intended to realize the idea of ​​Riasat-i-Madinah, a- he declared.

Khan said efforts to create employment opportunities, develop industrial zones, ensure road connectivity and reform the education system were the few practical steps taken by the government.

Appreciating Haripur’s development model, he pledged to replicate it in other parts of the province. He also urged the media to educate people about the government’s welfare plans.

At the request of the members of the Haripur Press Club and the Haripur Union of Journalists, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a Haripur media colony in the village of Pharhala.

He also announced Haripur Medical School and District Headquarters Hospital upgrading to grade A in addition to approving 640 police stations for the district.

He held separate meetings with lawyers, traders and religious scholars and assured them to tackle their real issues. He also took the oath of office for the newly elected members of the PTI.

Previously, the Chief Minister had initiated various projects in various parts of the district. These projects include Shah Maqsood Road to Kohala Bala and Pir Sohawa, Bypass Road, Ali Khan to Chungi No.11, City Bypass Road, Centennial Model Government Girls Upper Secondary School and Office Rescue 1122.

BODY: The mutilated body of a man was found in the forest of Beer’s union council.

Police said the villagers spotted the body and informed them. The body was transferred to Haripur Trauma Center where family members identified the deceased as Mohammad Azeem, a resident of Kheri Mari.

The deceased had been missing for four months. The cause of his death could not be determined.

KILLED: A factory worker was killed after being hit by an iron bar.

Police said Irshad Gul was working near a furnace in a steel industry in Hattar when his left leg was hit by a steel bar.

The factory administration transferred him to Taxila Tehsil headquarters hospital, but he could not survive due to excessive bleeding.

Posted in Dawn, June 2, 2021

