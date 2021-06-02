Trump Jr. accuses NY AG James of “persecution” in Trump Org inquiry





Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of carrying out “political persecution” against his father, former President Donald Trump, as part of his office’s investigation into Trump. Organization.

“I think it’s political persecution, and I know it because she literally campaigned on it,” the 45th president’s eldest son told Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” referring to the campaign. 2018 of James to be elected State AG. “She was going to investigate the crimes. The problem was, it wasn’t like she was part of this office. She had no idea.

“But in New York it’s okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them, and they have been doing it for over five years,” added Trump Jr. “So five years, no real crime. They are looking for a crime. They tried to investigate, to create a crime, because that’s what you do in New York. Again, this shouldn’t surprise us anymore, but if it happened in a banana republic, we would be outraged.

James’ office revealed on May 15 that its investigation into the Trump organization was being conducted “criminally, with the Manhattan District Attorney.”

The state has been investigating the Trump Org since 2019 after former personal attorney for former president Michael Cohen told Congress Trump overstated the value of his financial assets in order to help secure more favorable terms on loans and insurance policies.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Vance had called a grand jury to examine potential criminal charges arising from his investigation, which focuses on similar allegations of insurance and banking fraud. The report sparked an angry reaction from senior Trump, who called the New York investigation “the sequel to the greatest witch-hunt in American history” and “an affront to the nearly 75 million people. ‘voters who supported me in the presidential election.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced his office’s investigation into the Trump organization was “criminal.” AP Photo / Richard Drew

“In New York City, crime is skyrocketing. Taxes will skyrocket. Property values ​​are falling, murder rates are skyrocketing, ”Trump Jr. said Tuesday. “And yet, rather than using taxpayer dollars to fix these problems and prevent further degeneration in New York City, they will continue to spend this taxpayer money to target their enemies, and that’s pretty disgusting.”

James’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

