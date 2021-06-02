Jokowi disburses expert expedition funds, a maximum of IDR 26 million!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gives certainties concerning the financial rights of members and the secretary of the Navigation Tribunal at the Ministry of Transport. The decision is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) 39/2021 concerning the financial rights of the members of the expert group and the secretary of the expert group team at the Maritime Court of the Ministry of Transport. In this Regulation, the publication of this rule is part of the implementation of the provisions of Article 54 (3) of Government Regulation (PP) 9/2019 regarding ship accident inspections. “The financial rights of the members of the panel of experts and the secretary of the team of the panel of experts are granted monthly,” says Article 3, paragraph 1 of the Presidential Rules. Here is the amount of financial rights for the members of the expert panel and the secretary of the expert panel team: – Member of the expert panel IDR 26.19 million

– Secretary of the expert panel team Rp 13.76 million. “Financial rights are subject to income tax in accordance with the provisions of the law. write article 3, paragraph 3. In addition to financial rights, they also benefit from facilities such as official travel and social security. Mainly for official travel expenses of expert panel members, given the equivalent of official travel expenses for high-ranking pratama positions. Waiting for the secretary of the expert panel team. equivalent to the official travel expenses of the supervisory position. “Social security is provided to the members of the expert group and to the secretary of the expert group team in accordance with the provisions of the legislation”, specifies Article 6. This regulation was signed by Jokowi on May 11, 2021, and promulgated by the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly on the same date. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos