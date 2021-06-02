Politics
UK in vulnerable position, scientist says as Boris Johnson government plans to drop Covid restrictions
Britain’s Covid-19 vaccination program is not complete and the country is in a vulnerable position as it prepares to fully reopen on June 21, a vaccination expert has said.
K scientists are divided over whether the UK government should move forward with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.
Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said there were still many people vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 as he warned the idea that the job was done is bad.
Experts are divided over whether the final step in easing social restrictions is expected to continue on June 21 amid an increase in cases of the new variant first identified in India.
Downing Street has indicated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees nothing in the data to suggest that the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will have to be delayed.
Asked about Mr Johnson’s plans amid warnings about the spread of the so-called Indian variant, a No 10 spokesperson said: The PM has repeatedly said that we have not seen anything in the data, but we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to review the latest scientific evidence as June 21 approaches.
Professor Finn, from the University of Bristol, told BBC Radio 4s Today program: There is vulnerability across the country. The idea that the job is done somehow is wrong.
We still have a lot of people who have neither had this virus … nor been immunized yet, and that is why they were in a vulnerable position right now.
He told LBC that moving forward with easing restrictions on June 21 could be a bad move.
Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said a delay of a few weeks could have a significant impact on Britain’s battle against the pandemic.
He recommended that it be made clear to the public that this would be a temporary measure based on the increase in cases of the new variant.
Even a month’s delay could have a big impact on the final outcome of this, Professor Gupta told ITV. Hello Great Britain.
But Robert Dingwall, a sociology professor at Nottingham Trent University, said it was important to continue the June 21 easing from a societal perspective.
He told Times Radio: Personally, I don’t see any cases of delay… from a societal perspective, I think it’s really important that we move forward on June 21st.
We have to look at the collateral damage in terms of untreated cancers, untreated heart disease, all the other things that people suffer from.
We need to think about the impact of the economic damage that would be caused by further periods of delay and uncertainty.
The government’s former chief science adviser said ministers needed more data before they could make a final decision.
We must substitute speculation for science, said Professor Sir Mark Walport BBC breakfast. The situation is very delicately balanced.
Across the UK, nearly three-quarters of the adult population have had their first Covid vaccine, with almost half having had their second.
As of Monday, 3,383 cases have been confirmed in the UK.
