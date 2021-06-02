6-year-old Kashmiri girl complains to Prime Minister Modi about too much work | Jammu News







Late Monday, Sinha tweeted the video of the girl, where she can be heard complaining about the burden of homework for young children. Very adorable complaint. Asked the school education department to post a policy within 48 hours at https://t.co/MwY7TiEmuR – LG J&K Office (@OfficeOfLGJandK) 1622477658000 NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took note of a video complaint from six-year-old girls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about too much homework, asking the education department to propose a policy to alleviate the burden on schoolchildren.Late Monday, Sinha tweeted the video of the girl, where she can be heard complaining about the burden of homework for young children. Very adorable complaint. Asked the school education department to come up with a policy within 48 hours to ease the homework burden on schoolchildren …, wrote the LG.

The video that has gone viral shows the Kashmiri girl complaining about her online classes, which start at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

The girl begins her complaint by addressing the Prime Minister. Assalam Alaykum Modi Saab is a talking girl. I’m six years old. I want to tell you about Zoom courses, she said.

Why do teachers assign so much work to small children, Modi Saab? The older children, who are in grade 6 and 7, should have more work, she can be seen to say. The video has over 669,000 views on Twitter and has also been shared on several Facebook pages.

The video was first posted on Saturday by travel blogger Namrata Wakhloo. She also later took to Twitter to thank LG for their actions. Thank you very much LG Sir, for taking note of the little child’s concern. I’m so glad his plea has reached your office. Sincerely, Wakhloo wrote. The girls’ advocacy sparked several reactions on social media.

So adorable … But it is a fact that the duration of online lessons is extended which makes children tired, wrote one internet user.







