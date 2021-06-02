Webber enjoys Trump praise in 2018





Jay Webber is proud to say he has Donald Trump by his side.

That was three years ago, but it’s not something a Republican will forget.

A recent campaign article by Webber in the hotly contested four-person Republican Assembly LD-26 primary bragged about receiving “praise” from Trump.

Here’s what Trump had to say about Webber:

“He’s exceptional in every way. Strong on the borders, love our soldiers and our veterans. Great crime fighter.

Great praise indeed.

Of course, then-President Trump said it in 2018 when Webber was running – unsuccessfully as it turned out – for Congress in CD-11.

A tip could be the phrase “border fort”. Unless Pennsylvania gets frisky, borders aren’t much of a concern for the state.

Webber said in a phone conversation today that the article referred to Trump making the comments in 2018.

But he said the then president’s comments were relevant in 2018 and are just as relevant today.

For those not taking the points into account, Webber has teamed up with newcomer Christian Barranco in a predominantly Morris County district which also includes parts of Essex and Passaic counties.

BettyLou DeCroce, the other incumbent, is also in the running, as is Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo.

Mastrangelo did not refer to Trump, but arguably a more revered GOP figure, Ronald Reagan, in asking his fellow candidates to adhere to Gipper’s so-called 11th Commandment and not attack one. others.

Nice try, but no one is listening to Mastrangelo or Reagan.

A recent campaign article, in fact, attacks Mastrangelo for raising taxes as an outspoken owner. In fairness, the accusation is both predictable and misleading.

Whether it’s the school board, city council, or now county commissioners, spending almost always increases from year to year, mostly due to unavoidable costs like contract salaries and utilities.

But as we learn all the time, a campaign is not about the small details.

(Visited 135 times, 135 visits today)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos