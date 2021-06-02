USD / TRY Refreshes Record Around 8.7000 As Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan Calls For Rate Cut





USD / TRY extends Tuesday’s rally, rebounding to over 1,400 basis points on comments from Prime Minister Erdogan.

Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan is pushing for lower interest rates during talks with central bank governor.

The US dollar recovers Tuesday morning losses amid mixed hints and data.

Turkish exports for April, inflation talks and central bank action take center stage. USD / TRY hit a new high of 8.8049 minutes after Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech early Wednesday morning in Asia, late Tuesday for the rest. In his latest demarches, Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan spoke with central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu and said they must cut interest rates. His push was never taken lightly as history suggests the dismissal of key diplomats and central bankers for not following his advice. Read: Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan: must lower interest rates Markets understand the same and propel the USD / TRY over 2,000 basis points (bps), still rising, in hopes of further easing from the Turkish central bank (CBRT). Worth mentioning is the rally in the US dollar on Tuesday night, supported by easing Treasury yields and mixed data. Although the ISM US Manufacturing PMI has beaten guidance at 60.7 and earlier than 61.2, the details suggest no major changes in key components related to inflation and employment catalysts. It should be noted that US Treasury yields started the week in the spotlight before closing with 1.3bp daily gains at 1.60% as exchanges applauded the strong data from the US Index. Core PCE Friday price. Amid those games, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed on the positive side at the end of Tuesday’s North American session as Wall Street marked the mixed start to the week. Given Erdogan’s forceful comments, the CBRT is required to announce rate cuts, which so far favors USD / TRY buyers. However, the latest rally could consolidate if the weakness in the US dollar amplifies, perhaps due to the risky mood, during the day. Technical analysis Unless it drops below an ascending support line from mid-April towards 8.4330, the USD / TRY is poised to break through the annual high, also the all-time high of 8.6165.

