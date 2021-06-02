Discussing the certainty of the departure of the Hajj pilgrims, the Minister of Religion meets Jokowi today: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Minister of Worship (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas is due to meet with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today, Wednesday (2/6/2021) morning. He will discuss the certainty of the departure of Indonesian pilgrims with the Head of State. At present, it is not certain whether the pilgrims from Indonesia will be able to leave for the 2021 hajj. However, it is not impossible that the decision to send or not to send hajj pilgrims will be made today. . Previously, the Ministry of Worship had also organized a working meeting (Raker) with Commission VIII of the DPR RI. In fact, members of the RPD have urged the government to immediately decide on the implementation of Hajj 2021. The reason is that the time for Hajj 2021 is also very tight and there is no certainty of the part of the Saudi government. The vice chairman of the PKB faction DPR Commission VIII, Marwan Dasopang, has called on the government not to wait for a decision from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Marwan also said that the preparation of the Ministry of Religion for Hajj in the country has been maximized. The preparations that we can do, in my opinion, what the Minister has done or what we have prepared in La Panja have been maximum. We have studied all the possibilities that will arise and we have prepared for them, he said. Read also: The Minister of Worship invites Christians to strengthen religious moderation during the commemoration of the Ascension of Jesus Christ In fact, Marwan said, the issue of the Covid-19 vaccine specifically for Hajj pilgrims was also taken up. And even the vaccine in question, according to the minister’s report earlier, has taken the next step of getting the Johnson Johnson vaccine. Marwan said that while the Indonesian government has prepared well for the hajj, the decision whether or not to send pilgrims is in the hands of Saudi Arabia. So in the category of our obligations under preparation, there is actually nothing wrong. “So the Saudi decision or those related to whether we can send the Jama’at to the Saudi side, yes of course we cannot make a decision, the decision is there,” he said. Also read:Ganjar Pranowo: one presidential instruction, anchor Pancasila Therefore, Marwan said that there are 20 countries prohibited from entering and 11 countries allowed to enter Saudi Arabia not in the context of Hajj. In fact, it has nothing to do with the possibility of making the pilgrimage, it is to visit Saudi Arabia. So in fact it is wrong if there is an opinion saying that we were not given, that was banned, what would you say. “I don’t think it has anything to do with it,” he said. (fkh)

