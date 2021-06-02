What India’s Failure of ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ Means for the Region

Over the past few weeks, the world has been grappling with stories and visuals from India. Images of breathless COVID patients have become the symbol of India’s crumbling health infrastructure. From international media to Indian opposition, everyone is pointing fingers at the prime minister Narendra Modi for his failure to fight the pandemic in this densely populated country. As the number of deaths and cases increase, Modi’s popularity and credibility declines.

But now Modi has more than his political fortunes to consider. The pandemic has provided India with a unique opportunity to strengthen its image globally through its vaccine diplomacy. Modi presented India as the world pharmacy – a crucial player in the global fight against COVID. However, with the increase in home cases, New Delhi’s vaccine diplomacy is losing momentum. As the pandemic ravages the country, India is struggling to vaccinate its population and is failing to keep its commitments to export vaccines abroad.

In January, Modi proclaimed victory against COVID at the World Economic Forum in Davos. That same month, the Indian government unveiled the Maitri vaccine (Vaccine Friendship) aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries. The initiative was seen as an important diplomatic breakthrough for the Modi government. It aimed to promote India’s brand abroad while earning political points at home for the ruling Bharatiya Janata feast.

New Delhi’s vaccine diplomacy went rather well for a while. The Serum Institute, which produced the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccines, provided around 66 million doses to 95 countries. These vaccines have been provided in the form of aid, subsidies and commercial exports. India’s neighbors were the the biggest beneficiaries of its vaccine exports. Bangladesh has received around 10.3 million doses, while Burma and Nepal received 3.7 million and 2.4 million respectively.

However, the situation started to deteriorate in mid-March when cases increased dramatically. The government has been accused of indifference to COVID protocols for allowing Kumbh Mela, the largest gathering of Hindu worshipers, to take place. Critics have argued that Modi prematurely declared victory over COVID and ignored repeated warnings from health experts of an impending second wave.

Large electoral rallies have also come under the scanner. The vice president of the Indian Medical Association went up to describe Modi as a super spreader for attending massive election rallies ahead of the West Bengal elections. In the face of vaccine shortages and intense criticism in his country, the Indian government has imposed a de facto ban on vaccine exports.

The ban, however, has not gone well with India’s neighbors. The reaction was particularly bitter in Bangladesh, who was about to receive a new batch of COVID vaccines. Nazmul Islam Papon, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, the company responsible for importing COVID vaccines to Bangladesh, criticized the Indian government for banning vaccine exports despite Bangladesh having paid for them in advance.

Papon, who is also a member of parliament, called on the government of Bangladesh to strongly raise the issue with New Delhi and urged India prove his Friendship in Bangladesh. Such a strong response from an influential member of the ruling party, who is said to be pro-Indian, is a disturbing sign for New Delhi.

However, as India’s vaccine debacle raged, China was quick to step in. Beijing claimed it could produce up to 2 billion doses in 2021 alone. It has already shipped 240 million vaccines worldwide, more than any other country in the world, and is committed to provide 500 million additional doses. Shortly after India’s export ban, China’s foreign minister offered to deliver vaccines to South Asian countries within a deadline multilateral framework in a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As part of this pledge, Beijing donated half a million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh. Subsequently, Dhaka signaled its intention to produce Chinese vaccines locally and gave the emergency green light to obtain doses of Sinopharm. However, it is not just Bangladesh; even countries in conflict with Beijing are reaching out to China. the Philippines, which is locked in a territorial dispute with Beijing over the South china sea, imported five million doses Sinovac vaccines after India delayed exports.

The failure of New Delhi’s vaccine diplomacy would undoubtedly strengthen China’s position in the Indo-Pacific geopolitical competition. Beijing is using its vaccines to appeal to countries in South and Southeast Asia, where the Quad tries to build an anti-China consensus. The goals of the Beijing vaccine initiative are twofold, undermining Quad’s credibility as a reliable partner, and using the vaccine as an instrument to advance cooperation in defense, trade and connectivity with countries. of the region. The lesson for New Delhi (and Washington) is clear that small states are not interested in taking on China without incentives. They are ready to take the train with an assertive China as long as the goods are delivered and the money is pouring in, and Beijing is not hesitating to seize the opportunity.